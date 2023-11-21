This time, however, we're focusing on LEGO. With discounts on newly released sets as well as old favourites, there are plenty of deals to choose from over at LEGO HQ this Black Friday.

We've even sourced some LEGO deals straight from the silver screen, including Harry Potter LEGO sets and Star Wars LEGO sets.

Deals won't be live on the LEGO website until Black Friday itself (Friday 24th November), but according to the LEGO website, it's set to be the "biggest Black Friday sale ever". At the moment, there are plenty of discounts readily available on other websites like John Lewis, Amazon and The Entertainer.

Whether you're a seasoned LEGO architect or a parent looking for a good deal on potential Christmas presents, we've got you covered. Here's our brick-by-brick guide to the best LEGO deals we've found this Black Friday season.

Best LEGO Black Friday deals at a glance

Best Black Friday LEGO deals we've seen so far in UK sales

LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet

Amazon

What's the deal: You can snag this LEGO wildflower set with a 36% discount- that's a price reduction of £19.67.

Why we chose it: Who doesn't love receiving a bouquet of flowers? This LEGO Wildflower set adds to the fun, as you build the flowers from scratch and won't have to worry about any wilting. This makes it the perfect present, or even just a little treat for yourself.

Buy LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet for £54.99 £35.32 (save £19.67 or 36%) at Amazon

LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf

John Lewis

What's the deal: Save 25% on this Harry Potter LEGO set, with a price reduction of £6.25.

Why we chose it: There's no shortage of fun Harry Potter LEGO sets, and this Dobby figure is no exception. The many movable parts allow you to relive the magic of Harry Potter, as he can hold Tom Riddle's diary with Harry's sock inside and make Aunt Petunia's pudding cake 'float'.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Dobby the House-Elf for £24.99 £18.74 (save £6.25 or 25%) at John Lewis

LEGO Minecraft The Panda Haven House

The Entertainer

What's the deal: The Entertainer are offering a 33% discount on the LEGO Minecraft The Panda Haven House, taking the price from £44.99 to £29.99.

Why we chose it: This supersized panda functions as a fully furnished Minecraft house with an opening back. You'll also get a collection of figurines (human, animal and even skeleton), as well as a bamboo jungle element.

Buy LEGO Minecraft The Panda Haven House for £44.99 £29.99 (save £15 or 33%) at The Entertainer

LEGO Disney Up House

John Lewis

What's the deal: John Lewis are offering a 25% discount on this Disney LEGO set, taking the price from £12.50 to £37.49.

Why we chose it: Up has been a firm favourite of Disney fans ever since it first came out, and this LEGO model of the iconic house enables you to recreate your favourite scenes from the movie. Even when you're not playing with it, this is a fantastic display piece.

Buy LEGO Disney Up House for £49.99 £37.49 (save £12.50 or 25%) at John Lewis

LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34)

The Entertainer

What's the deal: Save 33% on this 2 Fast 2 Furious LEGO set thanks to this Black Friday deal at The Entertainer.

Why we chose it: This buildable LEGO Nissan Skyline was inspired by the iconic car from the Fast and Furious franchise. It's packed full of authentic details, right down to the livery on the side and wing at the back. You can even use the LEGO builder app to zoom in, rotate and visualise the model.

Buy LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R (R34) for £20 £13.33 (save £6.67 or 33%) at The Entertainer

LEGO Star Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter

John Lewis

What's the deal: Get 25% off this LEGO Star Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter set this Black Friday - that's a saving of £7.50.

Why we chose it: Whether you want to treat yourself or the Star Wars fan in your life, this set is perfect. There are 253 separate pieces, a Master Yoda minifigure with lightsaber, and you can even fire some spring-loaded shooters at any enemies who come across your path!

Buy LEGO Star Wars Yoda's Jedi Starfighter for £29.99 £22.49 (save £7.50 or 25%) at John Lewis

LEGO Harry Potter: Room of Requirement

Amazon

What's the deal: This Black Friday you can save £16 on the LEGO Harry Potter: Room of Requirement set, taking the price from £44.99 to £28.99 - that's a saving of 36%.

Why we chose it: This buildable castle set opens for easy gameplay and is part of a collection of modular sets that combine to create a complete Hogwarts Castle.

Buy LEGO Harry Potter: Room of Requirement for £44.99 £28.99 (save £16 or 36%) at Amazon

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot to Frog to Fish

Amazon

What's the deal: Save 25% on this 3 in 1 LEGO Creator set, which is a number one best-seller in Toy Building Sets on Amazon.

Why we chose it: It's three for the price of one with this Amazon Black Friday deal. This set isn't just fun to build, it's also a beautiful display piece once finished. There's an easy-to-follow picture guide, along with digital building instructions in the LEGO builder app.

Buy LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot to Frog to Fish, £19.99 £14.99 (save £5 or 25%)

LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Amy's Animal Rescue Island

The Entertainer

What's the deal: Save £15.66 on this Sonic the Hedgehog LEGO set - that's 25% of the total price.

Why we chose it: This set includes a buildable rescue island, six characters and accessories. There's a drawbridge, waterfall trap and a secret doorway to the kitchen, allowing children to engage in adventure play and imaginative play.

Buy LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog Amy's Animal Rescue Island for £46.99 £31.33 (save £15.66 or 33%) at The Entertainer

