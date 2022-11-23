The good news is budget airlines have kicked off their Black Friday deals and there are some really cheap flights out there.

It's that time of year — waking up for work in the dark, persistent drizzle dampening your socks and your spirits when you step out the door, and the dread of leaving the nice warm shower every morning. No one would blame you for dreaming about a holiday.

Ryanair is known for its good value flights, but these ones really are a steal. For under £15 you could fly to Kerry, Knock and Dublin in Ireland, as well as a wide range of destinations on mainland Europe including Bratislava in Slovakia, Dusseldorf in Germany and Milan in Italy. For just a fraction more, you can also fly further afield, like to Marrakesh in Morocco.

Ryanair has gone live with what it's calling its Cyber Week deals. The RadioTimes.com team have had a look, strictly for research of course and not for our own holidays, and here is our selection of the best deals from Ryanair right now.

Most of these flights are usually mid-week, but if you find a good deal for a weekend, act quickly! It might not be around for long. The best discounts can be found early next year or for the next couple of weeks, so these deals might not be useful for planning far in advance. Pack your suitcase — holiday here we come!

Best flight deals from Ryanair's Black Friday sale

Fly to Paris from £7.99

Getty Images ElOjo Torpe

Have you been dreaming of seeing the Eiffel Tower, walking along the Seine and chicly nibbling on a croissant? Now your dream can become a reality with Ryanair offering flights from Liverpool to Paris Beauvais airport from only £7.99. The dates which have these low prices are limited, so make sure you check before making a booking.

Buy flights to Paris from only £7.99 at Ryanair

Fly to Palermo for £11.99

GettyImages-Didier Marti

Palermo is a city on the island of Sicily in southern Italy. Influenced by its location at the cross roads of Europe and Africa, and its subsequent occupation by different empires including the Roman, Byzantine and Norman, Palermo is at its core Italian. Enjoy Sicilian classics like cannoli and pasta con le sarde - pasta cooked with fresh locally caught sardines, pine nuts and sultanas. Fly from London Stansted to Palermo from only £11.99.

Buy flights to Palermo from only £11.99 at Ryanair

Fly to Rome from £10.39

Italy's capital is filled with culture and history, amazing food, museums, shops and music — there is something for everyone. Whether you're planning on a weekend city break or a longer exploration of Rome and its surrounding regions, with flights available for just over £10 there's really no excuse not to plan a trip. The lowest cost flights in the sale fly from London Stansted to Rome Ciampino.

Buy flight to Rome from only £10.39 at Ryanair

Fly to Marrakesh from £13.59

GettyImages/Laurie Noble

Nestled in the foothills of the Atlas mountains, Marrakesh is home to ancient artistry that continues to evolve and thrive. Must see destinations include the Medina, the crowded souks or the Musée Yves Saint Laurent. You can fly with Ryanair to Marrakesh from a number of UK airports, but the lowest cost option right now is from London Stansted. You can also fly from there to other destinations in Morocco like Agadir, Essaouira and Tangier from £11.99.

Buy flights for Marrakesh from £13.59 at Ryanair

Fly to Paphos for £15.99

GettyImages/Richard Sharrocks

If you fancy a bit of Mediterranean sun and sea, let alone the delicious cuisine, Paphos in Cyprus is a really good location. While the summer is the warmest time of year to visit with temperatures reaching the mid-30s, it remains fairly temperate throughout winter with lows of 15°C - which we think is the perfect weather for sight seeing. Cyprus is one of the furthest places you can fly to within Europe, so you really are getting value for money here.

Buy flights to Paphos from £15.99 at Ryanair

More Black Friday holiday and flight deals

Ryanair isn't the only place with some really good deals for Black Friday. Here is our selection for the best of the rest.

Get a Mystery Getaway with flights from £99 with Wowcher

If you're more of a spontaneous traveller, this one is for you. Wowcher has offered this deal for a few years now and we think it is an absolute steal. The only catch is that you don't know exactly where you're going to end up.

Spend £99 on this Mystery Getaway and you could have a lovely European city break, anywhere from Rome or Berlin to Florence, for two or three nights with your flights and hotel stay. Or you could end up with a week in Bali or Orlando for the same price!

Buy the Mystery Getaway with flights from £99 at Wowcher

Enjoy city breaks with flights from £20 with easyJet

This is definitely the time to plan your holiday for 2023, and easyJet has some great discounts on flights to Europe. Unlike some other retailers, these discounts go further into the new year, so you can still get a great deal for a trip you're planning in February or March.

Our favourite deals include flights to Reykjavijk in Iceland for only £22.99 in March, and flights to Amsterdam in February for just £22.99.

Buy flights to Europe in 2023 from £29.99 at easyJet

Save up to £700 on long-haul holiday packages with TUI

Lots of the cheapest flights to be found at the moment are for short haul flights, which is great if you want to go away on a city break for a weekend. However, if you have your eye on a holiday further afield, TUI has got you covered with huge discounts on a range of long haul holidays. Plus, with the code BLKFRI, you can get up to £200 extra off.

Get 23 per cent off a holiday to Jamaica, which includes flights and all-inclusive at a gorgeous resort hotel complete with three pools and five restaurants. It's perfect for family holidays, groups of friends or couples, and you can save over £300 per person. There are also deals for holidays in Cuba, Mexico, the USA, Costa Rica and more, so act now to make savings on your trip for next summer.

Buy holiday packages and save up to £700 on long haul holidays at TUI

Save 30% with deals on Booking.com

Travel anytime between now and 31st December 2023 with Booking.com's Black Friday deals. There are a whole range of flights from the UK available, to destinations including Dubai, Krakow, Barcelona, Paris and Lisbon.

Planning on travelling this Christmas? There are also deals available within the UK to a wide range of cities such as London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

Get up to 30% off hotels and flights at Booking.com

