Let's cut to the chase. Below, you'll find the highlights from BA's Black Friday sale, including both Black Friday offers on flights and holiday packages. If you're planning a trip in 2023, it's well worth having a look. In fact, you can benefit from the offers with a deposit of as little as £25pp for some holidays. Just remember to book before the 29th November, when these offers end. But don't worry, there are more offers just around the corner on all-inclusive breaks, too.

Black Friday holiday deals are some of the most in-demand sales this Black Friday 2022 . Unlike many other travel companies, and UK retailers for that matter, British Airways has kept us waiting until today, Black Friday itself, to launch its sale.

British Airways Black Friday deals for 2023 travel

For speedy boarders, here's a quick overview of the highlights from BA's Black Friday sale. Below, you'll find some of our top picks, plus further upcoming deals on popular all-inclusive hotels from AM Resorts.

Top pick: Three nights in New York for less than £500 per person

British Airways

Head to the city that never sleeps for less than £500 per person thanks to British Airways' Black Friday offers. After many of our travel plans have been put on hold during the past couple of years, you may be itching to book a trip of a lifetime. If you've always dreamed of exploring the Big Apple and re-enacting scenes from Friends, you'll be pleased to find three night breaks with flights included starting at just £499 per person. Stays with popular hotel brands like DoubleTree by Hilton and Hyatt will set you back less than £600 per person.

Black Friday deals on trips to New York

Upcoming British Airways deals on all-inclusive resorts in Europe:

For bookings on 29th November and 1st December (depending on location), you can save up to 35 per cent on selected European AM Resorts. As the temperatures start to drop, what's more appealing than booking your next break in the sun? AM Resorts include beautiful locations, delicious restaurant and dining options, plus dreamy spas to help you truly unwind.

35 per cent off Secrets Lanzarote Resort & Spa adults-only

35 per cent off Dreams Lanzarote Playa Dorada

25 per cent off Dreams Calvia Mallorca

30 per cent off Zoëtry Mallorca

Browse offers for all-inclusive escapes

If a holiday isn't the only thing on your wish list, head to our Black Friday deals live blog to keep up to date with the biggest discounts this year, including Black Friday TV deals and more.