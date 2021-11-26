10 unmissable Amazon Black Friday deals on tech essentials

Black Friday is an ideal time to treat yourself to a fancy new TV or smartphone – but it’s also the perfect time to stock up on essentials for the house.

Whether it’s a new toothbrush, a robot vacuum cleaner or even a fancy new video doorbell, the Amazon Black Friday deals include offers on all sorts of household tech sure to make our lives just a little bit easier.

This of course includes several of Amazon’s own brands, such as Ring doorbells and Blink security cameras, which are all nicely compatible with Alexa voice control for those who already have an Amazon Echo.

So if you urgently need to replace some items around your home or simply fancy an upgrade, our team of experts have scoured Amazon for the very best deals in tech essentials available this Black Friday.

Many of these deals are set to end by Cyber Monday – so make sure you get in quick!

Best Amazon Black Friday deals on tech essentials today

What’s the deal: Not only do you get two Oral-B Pro 3 toothbrushes, but they are well over half price – on offer at £54.99 when they usually retail for 61% higher at £139.99.

Why we chose it: Buying two toothbrushes together is ideal for saving money – and the Oral-B Pro 3 boasts a smart pressure sensor, three brushing modes and an impressive two-week battery life. It also comes with a built-in timer for those struggling to reach the dentist-recommended two-minute mark! For more toothbrush deals, see our guide to how to get a genuinely good electric toothbrush deal this Black Friday.

2. ECOVACS Robotics DEEBOT N79S Robot Vacuum Cleaner | £249 £129 (save £120 or 48%) – ends in 3 days:

What’s the deal: Save over £120 on this robot vacuum cleaner from Ecovacs which is very nearly half price.

Why we chose it: Ecovacs has built up a reputation as a leading robot vacuum company, and this very clever device shows just why. With a three-stage cleaning system, 120 minutes of battery and four specialised cleaning modes for those stains that just won’t go, the DEEBOT N79S is equipped for tough messes. It can also be controlled by your smartphone, as well as Alexa through an Amazon Echo device.

What’s the deal: Get one of Amazon’s popular Blink Outdoor Wireless security cameras for nearly half price at £49.99 – a saving of £40.

Why we chose it: Smart security cameras are growing in popularity – thanks largely to a slew of helpful security features such as being able to see and speak to visitors wherever you are, motion detection alerts and a two-year battery life. If you’ve already snagged an Echo from the Amazon Black Friday deals, Blink Cameras can also be voice-controlled through Alexa.

4. Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) | £88.99 £44.00 (save £44.99 or 50%) – (£8.99 less than buying separately)

What’s the deal: Get half price on this Amazon smart home pack which includes a Ring Video Doorbell and an Echo Dot – down from £88.99 to £44, which is £8.99 cheaper than buying them individually.

Why we chose it: Amazon has quite the smart home ecosystem to invest in, and getting two devices together is a great way to start. The Echo Dot works as a smart speaker, but can also be used for voice control and Two-Way-Talk with your Ring doorbell – and also comes with a 30-day free trial of the Ring Protect Plan.

5. Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker with GPS | £129.99 £89.99 (save £40 or 31%)

What’s the deal: Get the Fitbit Charge 4 Advanced Fitness Tracker with GPS for under £100 – now down from £129.99 to £89.99, for a saving of £40.

Why we chose it: As we outline in our which Fitbit should you buy this Black Friday guide, the Fitbit Charge series is an excellent all-rounder for those looking for a solid battery and a minimalist aesthetic. The Charge 4 is a hot deal this year and is currently the same price at Amazon, John Lewis and Currys, but is also available at £74.99 on Currys Business.

What’s the deal: Get 20% off the SonicScrubber Electrical Cleaning Brush with all the brush heads down from £18.99 to £14.99.

Why we chose it: It may not be the biggest discount, but the SonicScrubber Electrical Cleaning Brush was already reasonably priced to begin with, and comes with all the available brush heads so no more purchases are required. No one really likes spending time cleaning – and the SonicScrubber can improve cleaning time by up to 57%, while also reducing the effort needed as the brush oscillates over 10,000 times a minute.

What’s the deal: Get this five-piece Ring alarm kit for over half price, down from £268 to £129, with an indoor cam for no extra cost.

Why we chose it: Ring has firmly established itself as a market leader in smart home security, and this five-piece set is an excellent way to get started with several security components at one low price. Includes a a Base Station, Keypad, one Contact Sensor, one Motion Detector, a Range Extender and a Ring Indoor, and is compatible with other Ring devices and Alexa voice control.

8. Apple Watch Series 7| £369 £349 (save £20 or 5%)

What’s the deal: Get £20 off the brand new Apple Watch Series 7 GPS 41mm, down from £369 to £349. The Apple Watch Series 745mm model also has £20 off at £379.

Why we chose it: It may only be a small discount, but any saving on the Series 7 is good right now – it was only released in October! We were very impressed with the product in our Apple Watch 7 review, where we praised the device for its smooth performance and more durable design while also improving the screen size.

9. Garmin Forerunner 245 Running Watch | £249 £149 (save £100.99 or 40%)

What’s the deal: Save a whopping £100 on the Garmin Forerunner 245, down 40% from £249 to £149.

Why we chose it: Garmin has continually impressed us with its running-focused smartwatches, and the 245 represents a nice mid-point between their budget and premium options – and is currently cheapest on Amazon. Sleek, lightweight and an excellent stat tracker, the Garmin 245 also offers access to the Garmin Connect app and the Garmin Coach training plans.

10. Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | £399.99 £188.98 (save £211.01 or 53%)

What’s the deal: Get this clever cordless vacuum cleaner from Shark for over half price, down from £399.99 to £188.98 – that’s a saving of £211.01.

Why we chose it: Shark has made quite a name for itself in the cordless vacuum field, and it is easy to see why here with a Twin Tech Floorhead that can work on both carpets and hard floors and anti-hair wrap technology that will be perfect for pet owners. It’s also a limited edition Amazon-exclusive scarlet red model, if that appeals to you!

