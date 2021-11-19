Amazon’s Black Friday week deals are here: save on AirPods, Fitbit, ghd

It’s a week to go until Black Friday, and Amazon has just launched its official Black Friday week sale, running until Cyber Monday 2021.

Last year, Amazon was one of the most googled retailers in combination with Black Friday globally – only trailing behind Walmart. With thousands of discounts on a whole host of categories from tech to toys, we doubt that will change much this year!

Highlights so far also include an offer on Audible – you can sign up for 99p for the first three months (it’s usually £7.99 per month). AirPods Pro are the cheapest we’ve ever seen on Amazon, plus there are huge price drops on Amazon devices, including the new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

So, if you plan to be shopping for tech on Amazon this year, you’re in the right place. This page will consistently be updated with its top offers, deals and discounts. If you want to get your tech or Christmas gifts quicker, make the most of a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime (renews at £7.99 per month).

Expert pick of the best Amazon Black Friday deals 2021

From this time last year, top products on Amazon for Black Friday included Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo devices, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and PlayStation 5.

But what about this year? Look no further for the best Black Friday deals at Amazon.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | £54.99 £36.99 (save £18 or 33%)

What’s the deal: Get the newest addition to the Amazon Fire TV Stick range for 33% less.

Why we chose it: It wouldn’t be Black Friday without an Amazon device deal. Amazon released the Fire TV Stick 4K Max in October 2021 as the most premium model in the series, boasting it to be 40% more powerful than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. This is only the second price drop we’ve seen on the new, more powerful streaming stick.

What’s the deal: Bag £4o off the Apple AirPods Pro. Now £199, they come with a MagSafe charging case and Active Noise Cancellation.

Why we chose it: Apple AirPods are always high in demand for Black Friday, and it’s one of the only times of the year where we see substantial discounts. This is the cheapest ever Amazon price for the premium model in the AirPods series.

What’s the deal: Save over 15% on one of the most premium ghd models.

Why we chose it: ghd straighteners remain ever popular. The Platinum+ straightener adapts its temperature to meet your hair’s needs by monitoring heat 250 times per second. The wishbone hinge aids those who also wish to flawlessly curl or wave their tresses. Other ghd models are on sale, but this is our premium pick.

Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch | £199.99 £99 (save £100.99 or 50%)

What’s the deal: Amazon has cut the cost of the Fitbit Versa 2.

Why we chose it: This is the lowest ever price on Amazon for the Fitbit Versa 2. Generally, the RRP is now considered to be £149.99, but that’s still a good saving of a third and cheaper than at Fitbit itself. This model has a 4+ day battery life, but if you’re looking for GPS included, opt for the Versa 3 (now £167.44, was £199.99).

What’s the deal: Sign up for either BritBox, Shudder, Acorn TV, BFI Player, Sundance Now, Hallmark TV or MUBI via Amazon Prime Video Channels for just 99p per month for three months.

Why we chose it: Amazon Prime Video Channels expands your Prime Video membership, giving you access to yet more great content. The last time we wrote about this offer, Britbox wasn’t included, so we’re pretty excited at the thought of all those classic boxsets for 99p per month (usually £5.99 per month). The Vicar of Dibley, here we come!

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds | £279 £186.99 (save £92.01 or 33%)

What’s the deal: Now £186.99, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds currently have a saving of £92.01. Amazon has the best price on this rarely discounted model. Although, worth noting that some retailers state the RRP as £249.

Why we chose it: In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds review, we gave these wireless earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5. Our reviewer particularly liked their comfortable fit, brilliant sound quality and battery life that lasted up to seven hours on a single charge. We gave the earbuds a spot in our best wireless earbuds list as the top premium model we have tested.

Get three months of Audible for 99p | £7.99 per month

What’s the deal: You can currently sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, for just 99p for three months. The first month costs 99p, while the second and third are free.

Why we chose it: Audible is home to thousands of audiobooks with current bestsellers, including The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, Atomic Habits by James Clear, plus the Harry Potter series. This deal saves you £22.98 over three months, since the normal cost is £7.99 per month, so you can try out the service in a really affordable way.

Kindle Paperwhite | £149.99 £79.99 (save £70 or 47%)

What’s the deal: Save £70 (47%) on the Kindle Paperwhite. The 32GB Wi-Fi Kindle is the cheapest we’ve ever seen.

Why we chose it: We’ve never seen this Kindle cheaper on Amazon, making it an attractive Christmas gift idea. Top features include it being waterproof, boasting a 6-inch display and a built-in adjustable light that lets you read indoors and outdoors, day and night.

ASUS Chromebook | £329.99 £199.99 (save £130 or 39%)

What’s the deal: This ASUS Chromebook has had its price slashed, from £329.99 to £199.99. That makes it a fantastically affordable option if you’re looking for a new basic laptop.

Why we chose it: This is a great value offering. Yes – it’s not the most powerful laptop out there, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, but it’s a great option for basic computing. It could be a good option for students who need an affordable laptop for university.

Razer BlackShark V2 X | £59.99 £35.99 (save £24 or 40%)

What’s the deal: This gaming headset from Razer is reduced from £59.99 to £35.99 as part of Amazon’s Black Friday offering.

Why we chose it: Razer is one of the top brands for gaming peripherals, and this headset will make a fantastic accessory for any keen gamer.

Samsung Galaxy M32 | £269 £214 £188 (save £81 or 30%)

What’s the deal: This Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone has had a further price drop, from 20% to 30% off.

Why we chose it: Samsung are one of the more reliable phone brands out there, and if you’re looking to replace your current phone on a budget, this could be a great option.

What’s the deal: This is a great discount on the latest addition to the popular open-world shooter series, Far Cry. Now down to £39.99 from £54.99.

Why we chose it: It’s one of the most-talked-about new games out there right now, and this is a great opportunity to get Far Cry 6 for less.

Quick links:

What types of deals does Amazon have during Black Friday?

It’s also worth bearing in mind that there are several different types of deals during Amazon’s seasonal sales. They’re explained below.

Lightning deals require buyers to act fast. Many of the best prices offered during the sales period come in the form of lightning deals, but they’re short-lived, lasting for just a couple of hours.

require buyers to act fast. Many of the best prices offered during the sales period come in the form of lightning deals, but they’re short-lived, lasting for just a couple of hours. Deals of the day are similar to lightning deals in that they last for a limited period. However – as it says in the name – they last a whole day rather than a few hours.

are similar to lightning deals in that they last for a limited period. However – as it says in the name – they last a whole day rather than a few hours. Amazon’s best deals are another limited deal, but they can run for up to two weeks.

are another limited deal, but they can run for up to two weeks. Price discounts can run for up to a year but are often smaller discounts than the deals listed above. They don’t meet Amazon’s minimum discount threshold to be classified in one of the above categories.

can run for up to a year but are often smaller discounts than the deals listed above. They don’t meet Amazon’s minimum discount threshold to be classified in one of the above categories. Coupons can offer money off Amazon products but must be clicked on by the user on the product page in order to be used.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive sale for Amazon Prime members, hosted by and on Amazon’s own website. Prime Day only takes place online, whereas Black Friday is an online and in-store event (where the retailer has a physical presence), and a whole host of retailers take part.

Is Prime Day better than Black Friday on Amazon?

The first thing to note in the Prime Day vs Black Friday debate is that you can only make Prime Day savings if you’re an Amazon Prime member, whereas Black Friday deals are accessible by everyone and don’t only take place on Amazon’s site.

Amazon was one of the first-movers in introducing Black Friday to the UK – the sales were originally an American phenomenon – but now there is healthy competition among a huge range of retailers for your custom. Take a look at our pages on John Lewis Black Friday deals and Currys Black Friday deals for some great examples and some big savings.

Will there be another Amazon Prime Day in 2021?

Normally Amazon only holds one Prime Day event per year, but one report – from Recode – suggested there may be another this year. That remains a rumour, and at this point, it feels very, very unlikely considering there’s so little time left in the year between Black Friday and the inevitable Christmas sales. Keep your eyes peeled, though, because Amazon Prime Day is always chock full of fantastic tech deals.

To get the full lowdown on the chances of another Prime Day in 2021, take a look at our in-depth guide to Amazon Prime Day. We’ll be updating that page if we get any further information on the next Prime Day. The last one took place in June 2021.

How to get the best Amazon Black Friday deals

Check Amazon price histories: Is it really a deal? For Amazon’s website, use the CamelCamelCamel tool, which shows you a price history of the item. This provides you with the lowest ever price, so you can make sure that the offer is worth it.

If an item is sold out, look elsewhere: If Amazon sells out of an item, make sure to check Currys and John Lewis. If they have it in stock, each pledges to match the price, so you should still be able to get it at the cost it was listed on Amazon.

Know your limits: A broader tip is to be aware of your budget and try not to panic buy. Stock may be more limited for some items this year due to supply issues related to the pandemic, but don’t buy something just because it has been discounted. Do research, know what items you want to look for, and read reviews beforehand.

Get a free Prime trial: It’s worth considering signing up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime just ahead of the sales so you can take advantage of the benefits, including fast delivery times. Note the trial turns into a paid service after the 30 day period ends. It automatically upgrades to a £7.99 per month membership tier.

