Best Boxing Day sales 2020 UK: early deals and what to expect

With December quickly disappearing, attention is starting to turn to the final sale event of the year, the Boxing Day sales.

The 2020 Boxing Day sales are the last chance of the year to grab a bargain and with retailers typically trying to get rid of any remaining stock, the discounts are pretty good.

The savings traditionally start on 26th December (a.k.a. Boxing Day), although Amazon is known for launching its events early so we’d keep one eye out throughout the Christmas period if you want the best pick.

In 2019, we saw all the main retailers take part including Amazon, John Lewis, Very and Currys PC World. There was some great variety within the deals, too, with Currys offering up to 50% off TVs and home electricals, while John Lewis slashed the prices of all its remaining Christmas stock.

If it is presents you’re after for a January birthday, we suggest checking out the sales at Very and Not on the High Street as last year, Very offered 50% off selected toys and there was up to 50% off sitewide for Not on the High Street.

If you are looking to take advantage of the Boxing Day sales, you may want to keep this page bookmarked as we will be updating it with our pick of the best deals once the sales go live.

And, while we have a little while to wait until the Boxing Day deals start, there are a number of Christmas sales live. To help you find those last minute gifts, we have listed a selection of the best Christmas sales below including O2’s Christmas deals in case you’re looking to treat yourself, too.

What are the Boxing Day sales?

Boxing Day sales are typically the last opportunity of the year to bag a bargain. The sales cover all manner of items from tech, TVs and gaming, to home appliances, beauty and fashion.

As you would expect, the Boxing Day sales traditionally start on 26th December. However, we have seen retailers, such as Amazon, launch their deals earlier so its worth being on the lookout throughout the Christmas period, if you want first dibs at the early Boxing Day offers.

The discounts can be pretty considerable, too. This is because as we come to the end of the year, retailers are often looking to shift excess stock. And, with 2020 having been a turbulent year for retail, they will likely be even more eager to attract any customers they can with these offers.

How long do the Boxing Day sales last?

For most retailers, Boxing Day sales typically only last 24-48 hours. However, Amazon is fond of starting its sales early and we have previously seen the online retailer begin its sales on Christmas Eve.

There is no guarantee that this will happen again this year, but Amazon did start its 2020 Black Friday sales a whole month before the day itself, so we wouldn’t rule it out either.

It is also worth bearing in mind that, while Boxing Day sales only tend to last a couple of days, many are quickly replaced with January sales. Some retailers will even run these sales back-to-back.

January sales tend to run well into the month giving you plenty of time to take advantage of the offers. So, if you choose to spend your Boxing Day eating leftovers and watching TV in your pyjamas rather than scrolling through the deals, you won’t be missing out completely.

However, if you are set on making the most of the deals, or have a particular item in mind, we suggest keeping an eye out throughout the Christmas period for early Boxing Day deals. You may also want to download the browser extension CamelCamelCamel, which monitors prices at Amazon and will tell you if that product has been sold for less this year and when. This is a great tool for identifying when you’re getting a genuine deal.

Will the high street be opening for the Boxing Day sales?

Under the current regulations in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, all non-essential shops are allowed to be open under all tiers. In Scotland, all non-essential shops have to close if they are in the highest tier, Protection Level 4, but can remain open in all others.

Therefore, in most areas of the UK, shops on the high street should be open for the Boxing Day sales. However, there is a possibility that these restrictions could change between now and Boxing Day so we suggest checking the government website if are uncertain of the restrictions in your local area.

Some retailers have also chosen to shut their physical shops to allow retail workers to spend an extra day with their families. The high street brands such as John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Asda, Waitrose, Aldi and Home Bargains have all decided to remain closed on 26th December.

Shops such as John Lewis and Marks & Spencer will still have deals online for you to take advantage of. And if you prefer to shop online, you’ll be pleased to hear that retailers will likely be focusing on their online sales anyway to compensate for less footfall in physical stores due to social distancing measures.

Christmas sales already live

If you don’t want to wait for the Boxing Day sales, there are a number of retailers that have already started their Christmas sales.

Here’s a list of retailers with Christmas sales live right now:

Amazon – ‘Last Minute Christmas’ deals running until 23rd December.

John Lewis – Up to 50% off womenswear, electricals and toys.

Argos – Clearance sale on everything from gifts to technology.

Very – Clearance sale including gaming, home appliances and gifts.

Smyths – Super Savings sale on toys and gaming.

AO – Christmas sale has begun with savings on large appliances, TVs and smart home.

O2 – Christmas sale including SIM-only and mobile phone deals.

Sky – TV and broadband bundles including Sky Sports.

Boxing Day sales 2020: what to expect

If the rest of 2020 is anything to go by, expect retailers to go big with their 2020 Boxing Day sales. There have been on-going sales at most retailers since early November.

The discounts from Amazon have been notably large. The retail giant launched its delayed Prime Day event in October and hasn’t stopped with the deals since. As is typical of Amazon, its own devices saw some of the biggest savings with discounts across the Echo, Kindle and Fire ranges.

Earlier this year Amazon revealed the fourth generation of its Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers, along with with a new smart display, the Echo Show 1o. This has already led to older Echo devices being discounted by up to 60% and we expect more savings across the Boxing Day sales.

Elsewhere, you should see offers on electricals, especially TVs, gaming bundles and home appliances. In 2019, we saw Argos and Currys PC World offer up to 40% off its electricals, John Lewis cut its womenswear prices by half, and Not on the High Street offer 50% off sitewide.

If you want to be super organised, there are also often substantial discounts on all things Christmas. John Lewis offered up to 30% off Christmas trees, lights and decorations last year, and we expect any remaining festive stock to be discounted again in 2020.

