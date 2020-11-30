O2 Cyber Monday sale now live including free Disney+ and up to £400 savings on Apple and Samsung phones

If you are on the lookout for a new mobile phone, whether for yourself or for a loved one as a Christmas present, there are few better times to get one than in the Cyber Monday deals.

The Nokia 3.4, the Google Pixel 4A, and the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition are all recent additions to the mobile phone world, along with, of course, the iPhone 12 that was released recently and had Apple fans excited to pick up one of the latest models.

There remain a few more upcoming phones on the way in 2020 – though O2 already has some fantastic deals to be found on devices that are already out with up to £400 off some handsets. In fact, O2 have claimed that this year has seen their best ever Black Friday sale!

Deals they have had in the past, including last year’s Black Friday event, saw savings of around £300 on the likes of the iPhone XR and similar savings on phones like the Sony Xperia 1, the Samsung S10, and the Huawei P30 Pro – luckily we’ve seen similar deals and even better in 2020 with up to £400 off the Samsung Galaxy S20 and free headphones with the Sony Xperia 5 II.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are running from now right up until 2nd December. Cyber Monday falls on 30th December (today!) so there are still three more days to snag a deal, and we will keep you up to date with the best savings we find from O2 and many other retailers and companies – so keep checking back.

Best Cyber Monday O2 deals: Get free Disney+ and Deliveroo delivery

Even before Cyber Monday, there were still plenty of mobile deals to be had. O2 has had some great bundle deals for a little while now which get you access to some great subscription services such as Disney+, Prime Video, and Apple TV- with even an Office 365 subscription to be found.

Here are the best O2 deals available right now:

Here are the best O2 Cyber Monday tablet deals:

What to expect from O2 on Black Friday

The deals are similar to last year, although on the newest generation of mobiles such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, the Google Pixel 5, and the recently released iPhone 12. With these only just out, the savings aren’t huge- although there are great bundles including streaming services, wireless headphones, and even Microsoft Office.

5G truly hit the mainstream this year with widespread support from all the new releases, so look out for 5G capable phones and sims for ultra-fast data speeds.

With the release of the new budget iPhone SE earlier this year, expect to see some uncommonly low prices for a newly released iPhone – you can currently get the iPhone SE for under £30 a month with triple data.

If you’d rather not shell out for a brand new model, there will still be plenty of deals available on older generations of phones – last year there were discounts on phones going back as far as the iPhone 8, and the iPhone XR is now seeing triple data deals.

O2’s Cyber Monday sale only has a few days left – so get in quick for some mobile bargains as the best ones will likely sell out fast.

How much is delivery from O2?

O2 offers free next day delivery for working days, so Monday-Friday, and you can track your new phone or tablet as it is on its way to you. There are also premium delivery options too should you need to have your delivery arranged for a specific time window of your choosing.

When do Cyber Monday deals end?

Black Friday fell on 27th November this year – the day after US Thanksgiving as per tradition.

Cyber Monday takes place on the following Monday – so 30th November in 2020 (today!). Tech retailers such as Carphone Warehouse also have great Cyber Monday deals – you can see more in our Black Friday vs Cyber Monday guide. Whichever one you choose as your sale day of choice, you will not be short on savings to find.

Most retailers will be finishing their Cyber Monday sales at midnight today (30th November), having run Black Friday sales for well over a week. However, O2 is extending their sale until 2nd December – the same date shops can re-open.

Best O2 deals from last year

O2 had some amazing deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some of the best were:

The iPhone XR was available with a £30 upfront cost and from as low as just under £30 a month. The device itself dropped by £300 too!

The iPad Pro 12.9 saw a huge saving too with a £20 upfront cost and a monthly fee of £30.

The Samsung S10 saw a massive reduction to £40 a month with an upfront cost of £30.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 dropped from around £800 to £560.

One Huawei s30 Pro also saw a reduction of around £300.

