With the series finale looming, Bake Off season is well and truly underway, as are the Black Friday sales. The Great British Bake Off is famous for many cornerstones of the show, from the iconic white tent to the baking puns and innuendos.

One of the most recognisable staples of every baker’s bench is the KitchenAid mixer. Not only a favourite of the contestants, KitchenAid mixers can also be seen starring in cookery shows with more established bakers and chefs.

Both Nadiya and Nigella can often be seen whipping up something delicious in their KitchenAid mixers and our friends at BBC GoodFood rate them highly in their KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review. Now, there are plenty of places to find you own.

The cheapest deal we’ve seen so far on the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is at Very, for £349.99, in a metallic grey colour.

While the bolder colours (such as Nigella’s hot pink and Nadiya’s ice blue models) are usually less likely to be on offer during sale periods, you can now find the Kitchenaid mixer in bright green for £399.97.

If you prefer classic tones, you can also get your hands on the cream version (called ‘milkshake’) in the Black Friday sale at Currys.

Currys usually sells the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer (5KSM125BMH) for £499, but it is currently reduced by £100 to £399. You can also get free next day delivery on the mixer by using the code KTFNDD at the checkout. A five year guarantee is included with the purchase.

Another grey version in chrome is also an almost identical price at Appliances Direct.

The mixer comes with three accessories so it can mix, beat, whisk and even knead dough. There are 10 speed levels for every stage of the recipe process and the included stainless steel mixing bowl which has a capacity of 4.8 litres.

For an alternative to KitchenAid, this Kenwood mixer has been reduced by £300 to less than half price at only £249, from £549. You can choose between black, gold, pink and silver/grey.

Other Black Friday KitchenAid deals

This is the best deal on KitchenAid products available at the moment, although there are a range appliances also reduced by the brand at various retailers along with other kitchen and mixing products:

