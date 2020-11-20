Amazon Black Friday Week 2020 starts today with Echo Dot now £18.99 and 50% off Echo Show

Today Amazon kicks off their Black Friday Week sale which, despite the name, runs for ten days until 30th November (or Cyber Monday). In other words, if you missed out on their early deals, expect plenty more offers from the retail giant.

Advertisement

This year, Black Friday falls on 27th November, a day after Thanksgiving on the 26th.

Amazon’s early Black Friday deals included Fire TV Sticks, Samsung phones, Nintendo Switch bundles, and the cheapest price we’ve seen for Apple AirPods Pro. It followed on from the site’s very own Amazon Prime Day, which was held later this year thanks to the pandemic. Just like on Prime Day, we’ve also seen discounts of more than £100 on electric toothbrushes, as well as big savings on Shark vacuums.

According to Statista, last year the most sold product on Amazon was the Echo Dot with over 40,000 units purchased. This may well be the case yet again – Echo devices are already seeing up to 50% off. Other top ten bestsellers for Black Friday on Amazon in 2019 include the Fire TV Stick, Nintendo Switch, and Kraken Black Spiced Rum.

You can take advantage of Amazon’s Black Friday deals by taking a look at all the offerings on Amazon’s Black Friday event section. You can find offers from popular brands such as Samsung, Fitbit and Nintendo, as well as huge savings on Amazon’s own range of devices. The 3rd gen Echo Dot is now just £18.99 – a penny cheaper than the sale price on the Google Nest Mini (£19). Also, don’t miss the Kenwood KMix Stand Mixer for 56% less (now £189).

Our advice? If you spot something you’re after with a Deal of the Day offer, it could be best to purchase, as there’s no guarantee it’ll be back again. That said, don’t feel pressured to buy something on a whim that you don’t want or need. Plus, it’s good to know that Amazon has extended its returns until 31st January for Black Friday and Christmas purchases made between 1st October and 31st December.

We’re constantly updating our content to bring you the best deals at Amazon. While there are many great offers to be found for Black Friday, not all savings are necessarily as lucrative as they first seem. However, using Chrome toolbar extension CamelCamelCamel, you can see the price history of an Amazon product so you know whether the discounted price really is a good deal. We’ve listed further tips in this article to help you stay alert to scams or prices that are too good to be true.

So whether you’re after a new 4k TV, something for your home, a Christmas present, or want to upgrade your smart tech, you’re sure to find something of interest in Amazon’s vast Black Friday sale.

Best Amazon Black Friday Week deals

Amazon has kicked off their ‘Black Friday Week’ event begins, which runs (ironically) for ten days from 20th November to 30th November.

We’ve searched through the deals on Amazon to select the cheapest tech offers, as well as discounts on toys, gifts, and home appliances. Don’t miss out on the brilliant discounts on Amazon’s own range of products listed lower down.

Best deals on tech at Amazon

Best deals on Amazon devices

Best deals on homeware at Amazon

Best deals on gifts and toys at Amazon

Shop all toy deals

Amazon Black Friday deals: spotlight on best offers

Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ 55-Inch 4K TV | £699 £549 (save £150 or 21%)

There are quite a few TV deals available on Amazon, so if you’re looking to upgrade to watch The Crown in 4K, now could be a good time to browse. There’s up to 10% off LG TVs, up to 40% off Hisense, and 25% off Panasonic. LG and Panasonic are among the top three most popular TV brands in the UK, according to Statista. You can currently save £150 (or 21%) on Panasonic TX-55HX600BZ 55-Inch 4K TV at Amazon which works with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £29.99

During Amazon Prime Day, we saw limited-time Fire TV Stick discounts. However, just like in their early Black Friday sale, we’re now seeing all three Fire TV Sticks on offer, including the premium 4K model, as well as the Fire TV Cube. Head to our Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday deals page to compare the differences between each model. Or, for something different, Roku’s range of streaming players are also on sale for 30% less.

Echo Dot 4th gen| £49.99 £28.99 (save £21 or 42%)

That’s right, the brand new Echo Dot generation is already seeing a discount – and no small one either with 40% off at £28.99. The still-popular 3rd gen Dot is seeing an even better price, available at £18.99 with a whopping 53% off.

Up to £25 off Nintendo Switch bundles

Amazon has got some more Nintendo Switch stock for their Black Friday Week sale and we’ve noticed further price drops on bundles that were already reduced in the early deals. One of the latest bundles available with the biggest saving is the neon Switch with Just Dance 2021 for £294.99, saving you £29 (previously you saved £10).

Up to £25 off Nintendo Switch bundles

Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £59.99 (save £60 or 50%)

Yes, Alexa is no longer a disembodied voice – the Echo now comes with a screen, allowing you to make video calls, stream film and TV, and display photos all with the sound of your voice. Better yet, the device is on offer, with 21% off at £49.99. The smaller Echo Show 5 also has a discount, with £40 off at £39.99.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | £159 £124.49 (save £34.51 or 22%)

The 2nd gen AirPods have been on sale for a while at Amazon. The slightly more expensive Apple AirPods Pro also gives you noise-cancelling and a customisable fit, however, it’s been more difficult to get your hands on these at Amazon after they were reduced to £199. Very now has them for £199, however.

Apple AirPods (2nd gen) | £159 £124.49 (save £34.51 or 22%)

GoPro HERO 9 | £429.99 £379.99 (save £50 or 12%)

The HERO 9 GoPro camera is waterproof and has front and back screens. It can shoot videos in 5K Ultra HD and take 20MP photos. You can also use the camera as a webcam and for live streaming. You can also get the earlier HERO 7 model for £231.62 instead of £2499.99.

GoPro HERO 9 | £429.99 £379.99 (save £50 or 12%)

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our deals newsletter to get the latest offers on TV tech, streaming, gaming, smart home and more. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | £229.99 £59.99 (save £170 or 74%)

Oral-B’s electric toothbrushes have been extremely popular over the Amazon Prime and Black Friday sales, with huge discounts on various models. This high-tech brush has been reduced by 65% which is an impressive saving of £150.

The SmartSeries device has app connectivity, five cleaning models, and a pressure centre. There are four brush heads included as well as a travel case.

Oral-B SmartSeries Black 6500 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush | £229.99 £79.91 (save £150.08 or 65%)

How to shop smartly at Amazon: Black Friday shopping tips

Amazon’s prices can change greatly from one day to the next. To ensure you’re truly getting a great deal this Black Friday, we’ve put together some shopping tips:

Use the Chrome toolbar extension CamelCamelCamel or the website. This handy resource monitors Amazon’s prices and shows you how low prices have dropped in the past. It’s invaluable if you’re deciding whether to purchase or wait it out for a better price.

or the website. This handy resource monitors Amazon’s prices and shows you how low prices have dropped in the past. It’s invaluable if you’re deciding whether to purchase or wait it out for a better price. Know the RRP and check on multiple sites. To decide whether it’s a good deal or not, do some research to understand the RRP of the item and prices elsewhere.

and check on multiple sites. To decide whether it’s a good deal or not, do some research to understand the RRP of the item and prices elsewhere. Don’t panic purchase. Some Amazon deals are limited time offers, making it very enticing to buy something on a whim. Make a list of what you’d like to buy during the sales and stick to it.

Some Amazon deals are limited time offers, making it very enticing to buy something on a whim. Make a list of what you’d like to buy during the sales and stick to it. Be wary of of fake reviews. False reviews are said to have increased this year, due to more of us shopping online. Be sure to check reviews on other sites to compare.

False reviews are said to have increased this year, due to more of us shopping online. Be sure to check reviews on other sites to compare. Be alert to scams. Never give anyone your personal details if they request them over email. Common scammers will claim that there is a problem with your account or encourage you to redeem a ‘free’ prize. Use a secure password when shopping online.

It may also be worth signing up to Amazon Prime to make the most of next day delivery and other benefits. You can enjoy a 30-day free trial if you’re new to the service.

Best Amazon deals from last year

It was no surprise that Amazon had some fantastic deals last year – take a look at some of the best:

What to expect from Amazon on Black Friday

As with last year, expect Amazon to push their own products heavily – so expect decent discounts on Alexa devices, Echos, Fire Sticks, Fire tablets, and Kindles. These discounts are also expected to extend to their services. We expect that there will almost certainly be deals on Prime Membership, Audible, and Kindle Unlimited as we’re already seeing an offer on Amazon Music Unlimited.

We’ve seen some great discounts already on the Echo Dot, going as low as £29.99 in the run-up to Black Friday. We expect this to go even lower on the big day itself.

This being Amazon however there will be deals on almost everything you can think of – from TVs and game consoles all the way down to toothbrushes and mops.

For those unfamiliar with Amazon, the retail giant uses a promotion called lightning deals during Black Friday. These deals last for only a few hours with limited stock, meaning they can even sell out before the deal is due to end. If you’re serious about getting a bargain it would be worth checking the site every few hours and maybe purchasing Amazon Prime or getting a free trial – members get access to deals half an hour early.

Will there be Audible Black Friday deals?

It’s highly likely that there will be Black Friday deals on Audible. Amazon has a track record of pushing its subscription services during sales. Last year during Black Friday new Audible customers could get their first 4 months of Audible for £3.99 per month, 50% off the usual price of £7.99.

Audible has already set up a Black Friday 2020 page promoting a mysterious offer – this may well be a similar deal to last year with a discounted price for new customers, or maybe even a few months free. Earlier this year saw Amazon offer two months of Audible for 99p, an offer they may well repeat.

Can we expect Amazon Prime Black Friday deals?

Prime Day was delayed for the first time this year, taking place in mid-October rather than July, meaning we’ve already had a glimpse at the discounts Amazon were willing to give their subscription services. They were highly generous discounts indeed – the Prime Video Channels deal saw six channels available for 99p a month, you could get four months of Amazon Kids+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p each, and Kindle Unlimited was completely free for 3 months.

However, as Black Friday is not exclusively for Prime members, there will likely also be deals on the Amazon Prime service itself to entice new subscribers. Last year, Amazon offered three months of Prime for £11.99, with a similar deal likely again this year. Prime members get several advantages, such as Prime Video, free next day delivery, Prime Music, and more.

However, one of the benefits is 30 mins early access to Black Friday deals – so it may be worth buying a month of Amazon Prime beforehand anyway or signing up for a free trial.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Early sales got you overwhelmed already? Have no fear- we’ve searched far and wide to find the very best deals at each retailer. See our dedicated Black Friday guides below:

Want more offers? Keep checking our Black Friday 2020 guide as we work hard to source and research the best and cheapest deals for you. We’ll also have all the latest news from our experts in the lead up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For more tech deals check out the technology section.

Advertisement

Wondering what to watch? Visit our TV Guide.