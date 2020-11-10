Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: save on bundles with Animal Crossing and Just Dance 2021

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals are among the hottest to look out for this year. Stock has proved hard to come by since the device’s release and gaming accessories such as the Ring Fit and Animal Crossing were nearly impossible to buy.

Animal Crossing became a full-blown phenomenon captivating long-time fans and non-gamers alike. It can be credited in part to the Switch’s success during the UK’s first lockdown as the game flew off the shelves. It’s popular even without sales events and over Amazon Prime Day it sold exceptionally well even though there weren’t many bundles.

The Nintendo device is now back in stock nationwide – and better yet, there are plenty of early Black Friday deals available on the games, accessories, bundles and, of course, the console itself. While there are many options available, the deals sell out and change price fast, so be sure to snap one up when you something you like.

This year, many retailers have begun Black Friday sales early, staging multiple price drop days or have even extended the discounts across the whole month of November, instead of limiting to the final weekend. This means that 2020 could well be the most exciting Black Friday event we’ve ever seen, with more opportunities than ever to find great deals.

The Switch’s joy-con controllers are already seeing a rare price drop – which bodes well for deals on the console itself come Black Friday, as well as on other official (and rarely discounted) accessories.

The Ring Fit Adventure proved to be a hot item in lockdown as we all tried to keep active, and is finally back in stock for £64.99 at Currys.

There are rumours a new and suped-up Nintendo Switch console is coming in 2021 with 4K, which could mean bigger price drops come Black Friday as retailers clear existing stock to make way for the new device.

Even without that, we’d expect much of the same deals and Black Friday Nintendo Switch bundles like last year – possibly with Animal Crossing: New Horizons or the new Mario game.

We’ll be updating this page with the latest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals regularly in the lead up to Black Friday and during the official event date (27th November). We already keep an eye out for the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundle deals and best savings, so take a look below.

Early Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals: quick links

While the actual Nintendo Switch console hasn’t seen a massive drop in price (yet), Switch games and bundles have already seen discounts at Amazon, Currys and Very.

Nintendo Switch bundles

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo Switch accessories

Nintendo Switch consoles

Nintendo Switch games

Will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals be in stock?

Nintendo Switch has been in and out of stock this year, it’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster throughout the pandemic. Despite the demand, it seems supply has finally settled down with Nintendo Switch bundles cropping up on Prime Day, which is a good sign for Black Friday. The only caveat to that is as soon as they appeared in stock they were swiftly whisked off to someone’s basket – so our advice? Move fast.

We expect we’ll still see Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals with slightly better price discounts than we saw on Prime Day, which was a little underwhelming with price drops. That said, Amazon’s bundles still sold quickly on the day. With a new device potentially on the cards for next year, we may well see some impressive deals and bundles on offer.

We know with more sales online now that competition will be fierce so fingers crossed prices reflect that. Currys, Amazon and Very are all good places to keep an eye on.

We’ve also now seen Ring Fit Adventure back in stock. The item and game would barely come into stock before it sold out so keep an eye out for deals.

Should I buy a Nintendo Switch now if it’s in stock?

The US has had more stock issues with the Nintendo Switch than the UK, so if you’re across the pond then you may want to snap up stock when you see it. In the UK demand seems to have evened out a bit meaning more stock so there’s not as much of a mad rush to buy the console when it pops up. However, the Nintendo Switch didn’t see huge discounts in 2019, so if you see a good deal you may want to buy it then and there.

Just remember, on Black Friday more games and items get thrown into bundles so in the long run you save a bit more by waiting – keep an eye on this page for the best bundle deals so you can get more for your money.

When will Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals start?

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals actually kick off a little earlier than the event itself. We saw high sales in the weeks leading up as brands competed for the best bundles and cheapest offer. With such a popular console we expect the same this year. So with Black Friday on 27th November, expect deals in the week before but you may want to wait until the actual weekend for the best and cheapest deals on the actual console.

How to find the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal

We’ll update this page regularly because we know it can be quite stressful checking through every brand when you just want to buy the cheapest deal.

So first up, bookmark us! Second step, know your price point and know what you want. Do you want a game with the Switch?

Also keep in mind the rush for the Switch earlier in the year, while we expect retailers to have prepared for this, we expect deals to go fast.

Best bet is to look at retailers who had good stock last time, so in the USA that’s Best Buy, Walmart and in the UK that was Amazon, who kept getting re-stocked and GAME for bundles.

Currys and Very were also good shouts. Of course, we’ll be checking all of them too.

Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2020: what to expect

When it comes to Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals it’s harder to know what to expect this year. With the UK just having lockdown and things not getting quite back to normal we know everyone is keen to keep themselves entertained. We saw back in March that stock went fast for the Nintendo Switch and then again with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Stock is now back to normal in the UK, so here’s hoping that continues. Good news is the UK looks better prepared (than the US) so with the stock there we may see better deals and prices over the Black Friday weekend.

These days the Nintendo Switch is at about £195.50 to £199.99 max – just keep that in mind come November when the price starts to shift. Retailers have been known to boost prices in the weeks approaching a sales event so they can boast bigger discounts on the day. We’ve been keeping an eye on prices so we know what is a good deal and what isn’t.

You can also download the The Camelizer tool which allows you to see the price history of products on Amazon, helping you see exactly how lucrative a deal actually is from this retailer.

For the Switch Lite, it’s much the same, the console is about £199 without a game. In 2019 you could get about £20/£30 off that price, which isn’t as much but expected as it’s the cheaper console.

Last year, we saw the Nintendo Switch with a Free Labo Kit for £279.99 at Argos – expect this again. Nintendo Switch Lite console was down from £199 to about £179 mark mostly, with Currys staying at that price.

Argos also sold two games for £30, not just for the Switch but for PS4 and Xbox One too. Plus eBay had the Pokemon Sword Nintendo Switch game for £39.99, not bad when this was a popular buy.

Keep reading for the latest deals and a bit more on what to expect.

Cheapest Nintendo Switch deals ahead of Black Friday

The main console everyone has been trying to get their hands on is the classic Nintendo Switch. The device flew off the (mainly virtual) shelves during lockdown after its initial launch and stock has continued to sell out since.

The popular device allows various positions of play, with detachable controllers on each side for single and multi-player gaming. Finding one in stock isn’t always easy, so take a look at which retailers currently have one below:

Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Neon Red/Blue

Nintendo Switch Grey

Nintendo Switch with Extra JoyCon controllers

Nintendo Switch + Extra JoyCon Controllers | £339.99 at Tecobuy

Nintendo Switch Fortnite

Cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite deals ahead of Black Friday

The Nintendo Switch Lite offers the same great games a the main console but comes as a single unit, without the detachable controllers. The handheld device is ideal for single users and is also a more affordable alternative, available in multiple colours.

For the device is the other colour options, we’ve found the best deals available now below:

Nintendo Switch Lite grey – from £199

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow – from £199

Nintendo Switch Lite turquoise – from £199.99

Best Nintendo Switch bundles

One clever way to make savings on new consoles is to invest in bundle deals which include the main device along with various games for a discounted overall price. If you’re getting your hands on a new Nintendo Switch, then the chances are you’ll need to buy games to play on it anyway and some of the most popular ones are often included as special packages.

Take a look at some of the best deals we’ve found below:

Nintendo Switch Console with Lego Movie 2, Lego DC Super-Villains and Lego Worlds – £479.99

Very

Nintendo Switch Console Lego Bundle | £479.99 at Littlewoods

In this bundle you get not one, not two, but three Lego games included: Lego Movie 2, Lego DC Super-Villains and Lego Worlds. That’s enough to keep you entertained once you’ve finished lunch on Christmas Day.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) + Super Mario 3D All-Stars, £320.61

The Switch included in this bundle is the version with the improved battery life – and the included game of Super Mario 3D All-Stars is actually a three-in-one game that includes classics Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) + Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pack, £329.99

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle | £329.99 at Nintendo

The console included in this bundle is also one with an improved battery life: it will run for up to nine hours. Included is the fifth instalment in the Animal Crossing series, which was released in March this year.

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) + Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pack, £329.99

Nintendo Switch Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pack | £329.99 at Nintendo

Another Super Mario Switch bundle! In this pack, you get the 2018 crossover fighting game Super Smash Bros, which sees Mario squaring off against other Nintendo characters from the likes of Donkey Kong, Legend of Zelda and Pokemon.

Best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles

Like the classic Nintendo Switch, there are also plenty of bundle deals to be found which include both the device and some great games. These tend to cost less together than buying them individually would and mean you can handily get hold of everything in one go.

See some of the best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles we found below:

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Pokemon Shield – £249.99

Game

Nintendo Switch Lite – Yellow with Pokemon Shield | £249.99 at Nintendo

Included with this yellow edition of the Switch Lite is the RPG entry in the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Shield. Fans were aghast to discover not all the classic characters are featured in the game – but this still got generally great reviews.

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Tetris 99 and 12 months Nintendo Switch Online – £217

Nintendo Switch Lite Tetris 99 bundle | £216.99 at Amazon

This Switch Lite bundle includes Tetris 99, an updated online version of the tumbling squares classic that pits you against 98 other players – only one will win! There’s only 1p difference between the prices at Amazon and Game, so we’re listing both.

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with choice of game – From £219.99

Nintendo Switch Lite Lego Jurassic World/Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle bundle | £219.99 at Smyths Toys

You can pick one of four games games in this bundle from Smyths Toys, each price differently – either the 2015 release Lego Jurassic World, Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Lego Worlds or Nickel Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix. Decisions decisions!

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite, Turquoise with Super Mario 3D All-Stars Bundle

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite Super Mario 3D All-Stars Bundle | £242.99 £229 at Currys PC World

Currys has scalped £13.99 off the price of this bundle, with couples the turquoise model of the Switch with Super Mario 3D All-Stars. We’re curious to see if – or more likely how much – this drops again in price as we get closer to Black Friday.

Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

The Joy-Con controllers can also be purchased separately for the Nintendo Switch console and are available in a choice of colourways from a range of retailers.

Here are some of the best prices we found for the Switch controllers:

Grey Joy-Con Controller Pair, Nintendo Switch – from £70.99

Jacamo

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red / Neon Blue – from £59

Game

Joy-Con Twin Pack Green/ Pink (Nintendo Switch) – from £59.99

Base

Nintendo Switch Pro Controller deals

For those who prefer a more old-fashioned design, the Pro Controller ditches the novelty of the joy-cons for a more traditional approach. So whether you’re an e-sports competitor or just can’t get the hang of joy-cons, the Pro Controller goes for a slightly cheaper price:

Game

Best Nintendo Switch game deals

If you’re wondering what games to get for the Nintendo Switch the new FIFA 21 is proving popular, Animal Crossing: News Horizons popularity has proved to be unrivalled over the past year and classics like Minecraft or Fortnite are sure bets when it comes to Black Friday deals.

Where to buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Few new games have caused the same level of excitement as the ever-popular Animal Crossing.

The updated Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched this year for Nintendo Switch and the classic game allows users to visit each other’s worlds and share resources as players build their own community life.

What is the Nintendo Switch?

This smart console offers three ways for gamers to play. The device consists of a main tablet-like screen to which two “Joy-Con” controllers slot in and out of either side.

By docking the device into your TV you can enjoy HD gaming at home. The flip stand on the back of the screen allows the Nintendo Switch to flip into what it calls “tablet mode” meaning you can play multiplayer games out and about.

Finally, the familiar hand-held mode is the third way to play and is the single-player mode, used with the controllers slotted in.

You can add in external micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch (memory cards) to expand the device’s capacity and we’ve tracked down the best power banks for Nintendo Switch so you can keep gaming for longer.

There are also loads of exciting games and extras like the Nintendo Ring Fit and the new Animal Crossing. The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available in four colours, with the newest coral colour proving exceptionally popular.

Bundles can also be a sneaky way to get your hands on popular tech, especially when it comes to gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch. Some of the big name retailers offer great games including popular options such as Mario Kart and Pokemon with the console as a package.

If you’re not sure which Switch to buy, read our guide comparing the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite. The Lite is purely a handheld console, while the Switch, while more expensive, is more versatile and can be played multiplayer, making it popular with families.

For tech fans, there are plenty of other great deals to get hold of ahead of the Black Friday weekend itself. To give you a nudge in the right direction, we’ve found the best iPhone 11 deals, best Currys Black Friday deals and top Dell Black Friday offers.

