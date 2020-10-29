Amazon Black Friday UK 2020: all the offers as early deals go live

Amazon has begun its Black Friday sale early today, giving us a month more of deals and offers.

The deals have gone live across all Amazon’s categories, from toys to beauty, Amazon devices and tech – and the deals run until 27th November, before even more Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are expected to kick off. Prepare for the whole month of November to be filled with discounts.

If you want to take advantage of these early Black Friday deals, you can take a look at all the offerings on Amazon’s Black Friday event section.

The Amazon Black Friday sale follows on from the retail giant’s very own Amazon Prime Day, which was held later this year thanks to the pandemic.

As well as the items on sale, Amazon is offering three months free Music Unlimited Premium if you’re a new customer. Don’t worry if you’re already signed up, you can upgrade for free to the Family Plan for three months, giving you six accounts.

Amazon has always been one of the pioneers of the modern Black Friday craze, launching their highly popular lightning deals and beginning sales well before the day itself.

So far the early Black Friday deals have included technology from smart speakers to phones, Nintendo Switch, plenty of video games to go with it and home appliances such as coffee machines.

So whether you’re after one of their signature smart speakers or want Prime to watch The Boys on the cheap, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye.

Early Amazon Black Friday Deals

Amazon will running Daily Deals, but some of Amazon’s Black Friday early deals are already live:

Up to £20 off Nintendo Switch bundles

Amazon has got some more Nintendo Switch stock in time for the first day of their early Black Friday deals. The discounts aren’t major but if you’ve been struggling to get your hands on one, you might want to take up the £20 off bundle offerings. There are bundles for both the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, and include games such as Animal Crossing, Super Mario 3D All-Stars Home Circuit and Minecraft.

Buy now at Amazon

De’Longhi Lattissima Touch, Single Serve Capsule Coffee Machine – save £125

With all of us spending a lot more time at home, now might be the right time to invest in a good quality coffee machine. Typically £279.99, this is the lowest we have seen this De’Longhi coffee machine sold all year. Now £154.99, that is a great saving of £125. Features include an in-built milk frother, six milk settings and a heat-up time of just 25 seconds.

Buy now at Amazon for £154.99

Samsung Galaxy Note10 – save £304

Featuring a 6.3-inch display, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has 256GB of storage, a triple rear camera and the S pen allows you to turn handwriting into text. With 35 per cent off right now, this Amazon deal will save you over £300. This is the lowest price Amazon has sold the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 all year.

Buy now at Amazon for £565

Bose Home Speaker 300 – save £40

This Bose speaker comes with both Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant built-in so you can use it to control smart home products such as lights, plugs and thermostats. The sound is 360 degrees and the speaker has six microphones to pick up voice commands from anywhere in the room. With an RRP of £249.94, the Bose Home Speaker 300 is now on offer for £209.30.

Buy now at Amazon for £209.30

LEGO Star Wars Stormtrooper Helmet – save £11

A £11 discount may not seem like much but any money off LEGO Star Wars, especially a collectible item such as this, is uncommon but very welcome. This is the lowest price Amazon has ever sold the Stormtrooper helmet for, and for £43.99, you get a 647 piece LEGO set with a base and display plaque. Having only been released early 2020, this is a great deal for any Star Wars fan.

Buy now at Amazon for £43.99

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G – save £150

Having only been released earlier this year, it is great to see such a brilliant deal on the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. With a RRP of £899, Amazon is currently selling the 256GB model for £749 – a discount of £150. The smartphone has a massive 6.78-inch QHD+ display and fast-charging capabilities.

Buy now at Amazon for £749

Best Amazon deals from last year

It was no surprise that Amazon had some fantastic deals last year – take a look at some of the best:

What to expect from Amazon on Black Friday

As with last year, expect Amazon to push their own products heavily – so expect decent discounts on Alexa devices, Echos, Fire Sticks, Fire tablets, and Kindles. This extends to their services also – there will almost certainly be deals on Prime Membership, Amazon Music, Audible, and Kindle Unlimited.

We’ve seen some great discounts already on the Echo Dot, going as low as £29.99 in the run-up to Black Friday – we’d expect this to go even lower on the big day itself.

This being Amazon however there will be deals on almost everything you can think of – from TVs and game consoles all the way down to toothbrushes and mops.

For those unfamiliar with Amazon, the retail giant uses a promotion called lightning deals during Black Friday – deals which only last for a few hours with limited stock. If you’re serious about getting a bargain it would be worth checking the site every few hours and maybe purchasing Amazon Prime or getting a free trial – members get access to deals half an hour early.

Will there be Audible Black Friday deals?

It’s highly likely – Amazon has a track record of pushing its subscription services during sales. Last year during Black Friday new Audible customers could get their first 4 months of Audible for £3.99 per month, 50% off the usual price of £7.99.

Audible has already set up a Black Friday 2020 page promoting a mysterious offer – this may well be a similar deal to last year with a discounted price for new customers, or maybe even a few months free. Earlier this year saw Amazon offer two months of Audible for 99p, an offer they may well repeat.

Can we expect Amazon Prime Black Friday deals?

Prime Day was delayed for the first time this year, taking place in mid-October rather than July, meaning we’ve already had a glimpse at the discounts Amazon were willing to give their subscription services. They were highly generous discounts indeed – six Prime Video Channels deal were available for 99p a month, you could get four months of Amazon Kids+ and Amazon Music Unlimited for just 99p each, and Kindle Unlimited was completely free for 3 months.

However, as Black Friday is not exclusively for Prime members, there will likely also be deals on the Amazon Prime service itself – last year Amazon offered three months of Prime for £11.99, with a similar deal likely again this year. Prime members get several advantages, such as Prime Video, free next day delivery, Prime Music, and more.

However, one of the benefits is 30 mins early access to Black Friday deals – so it may be worth buying a month of Amazon Prime beforehand anyway or signing up for a free trial.

Read more on Black Friday 2020

Currys Black Friday deals – If it is tech you are after, Currys PC World is bound to have a deal for you. From laptops to phones, Currys typically has discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Argos Black Friday deals – Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, and as a sweet bonus you can use your Nectar points too.

Apple Black Friday deals – Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as discounts on iPads, MacBooks, and the new iPhone 12.

John Lewis Black Friday deals – John Lewis always has some big tech deals – with the big draw being their TVs which come with a five-year guarantee.

GAME Black Friday deals – GAME is always the best place to go for exclusive special editions of the latest games, many of which will see great discounts on Black Friday. There’s also the small issue of the release of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S – which could see Black Friday deals.

Smyths Black Friday deals – Smyths will of course have some amazing deals on toys – but they also have a strong tech department, with some great discounts on consoles such as the Nintendo Switch expected – as well as the possibility of the PS5 and Xbox Series X too.

Carphone Warehouse Black Friday deals – Carphone Warehouse always has great Black Friday deals across networks – look out for the iPhone 12 deals in particular, as well as several other 2020 mobile releases.

EE Black Friday deals – The biggest and fastest 4G network in the UK, there’s plenty of reasons to shop at EE before we get to the deals and exclusive phones. Expect some great bundles – they’ve recently been giving out Apple Music, BT Sport, and Britbox subscriptions.

AO.com Black Friday deals – Formerly known as Appliances Online, AO.com will have you covered for essential household items such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners. They have a sweet price match deal too – which is still valid on Black Friday.

Very Black Friday deals – Expect to see some electrical deals from Very, with free next-day deliveries over £30 and free returns.

Samsung Black Friday deals – 2020 has seen the release of a number of Samsung phones including the Samsung Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. Keep an eye out for deals on these phones along with their wearables and earbuds, too.

DELL Black Friday deals – Expect deals across the range from DELL, from old-school desktops to gaming laptops to the premium XPS series. There’s also an extra 20 per cent off for students too – perfect for all those virtual lectures.

LEGO Black Friday deals – Always a bestseller in the run-up to Christmas, expect Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more to get great deals across stores.

