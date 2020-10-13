Save on Nintendo Switch bundles with Amazon Prime Day

Despite being the year of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, 2020 has been a great run for Nintendo.

Despite being a three-year-old console the Nintendo Switch has been selling out routinely, becoming one of the most sought after products during lockdown as the nation looked to Mario and co for entertainment.

It’s helped that some of the best Nintendo Switch games came out this year, with a little game called Animal Crossing getting millions to catch bugs, dig for fossils and pay rent to a talking raccoon.

Well, we’re happy to report that not only are Nintendo Switch consoles back in stock – for now – they’re also the focus of this new Prime Day deal at Amazon.

How to get the Nintendo Switch deals

The Nintendo Switch console deals are available on Amazon as part of their Prime Day sales event – so only Prime members can access the deal. You can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial, which includes other benefits such as Prime Video.

Whether you’re after a Switch Lite for handheld gaming on the commute, the original Switch that connects to your TV or a bundle with multiple games already included, there are options for all:

5 per cent off Nintendo Switch Lite – Turquoise

The Nintendo Switch Lite can’t dock to your TV – but is an absolute powerhouse for handheld gaming. So to be able to play hit games like Animal Crossing, The Legend of Zelda, and several other upcoming video games absolutely anywhere, this is the console for you – the already reasonable price now has a five per cent discount:

10 per cent off Nintendo Switch (Grey)

This standard Switch model can however switch between TV docking and handheld gaming – truly living up to the name. The Switch was flying off the shelves during lockdown as everyone raced to play Animal Crossing and other Nintendo classics – so now’s the perfect time to see what you’ve been missing out on with a 10 per cent discount to boot:

13 per cent off Nintendo Switch Neon (Red/Blue) with Sports Party, Rayman Legends, and Monopoly

It wouldn’t be Prime Day without a good bundle deal – this one comes with the snazzy neon Nintendo Switch and download codes for three digital games. All three are great party games that support multiple players – fun for all the family.

18 per cent off Nintendo Switch Neon (Red/Blue) with BioShock: The Collection and Borderlands Legendary Collection

This generous Switch bundle comes with all three games within the BioShock franchise and another three Borderlands games.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.