Best Amazon Prime Day UK deals 2020: great offers on TVs, laptops and more

It’s finally here – after a delay from the usual July slot, Prime Day will slipping in before the Black Friday sales for some exclusive deals available only for today and Wednesday.

Advertisement

It’s set to be a big one, with Amazon themselves launching several new products at their recent announcement event – hot on the heels of several other reveals such as the Apple Event and PS5 Showcase.

There’s a bevy of products to snap up this Prime Day – as well as huge savings on old favourites and services alike. See below for the best deals you can get your hands on this Prime Day 2020.

Don’t forget that Prime Day deals are only available to Prime subscribers – you can sign up for Prime – with a free 30 day free trial so you’re able to take part in the event.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day only started a few years ago back in 2015, but has already become one of the biggest sales events of the year. Initially a means to boost revenue during the summer months, Prime Day is a sale across the retail giant’s website, think of it like an Amazon-only Black Friday.

The key difference is that only Amazon Prime members are able to access the deals – though that includes members using a 30 day free trial, as well as Amazon Prime Student subscribers.

The Prime Day deals were so popular that in 2019 the sales period was extended to two days for a full 48-hour deals extravaganza – an extension that will be returning this year across Tuesday 13th and Wednesday 14th October (today and tomorrow).

Sign up to Amazon Prime

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Today and tomorrow!

Prime Day has traditionally taken place in mid-July, but was pushed back several months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Despite fears that the event had been cancelled, the Prime Day sales event has now finally started! It takes place today and tomorrow, which is 13th and 14th October 2020.

What time does Prime Day start?

Prime Day has already started. It began at 12am today (Tuesday 13th October) and runs until 11.59pm tomorrow (Wednesday 14th October).

The deals have already begun and new flash offers are set to appear throughout the two day event – so keeping checking back.

How does Amazon Prime Day work?

Firstly, you have to sign up for Prime in order to access the deals – you can do so with a free 30-day free trial.

Other than the Prime requirement, the event works very similarly to Black Friday. There are two types of deals – offers that last an entire day or two (usually on Amazon’s own devices and services) and Lightning deals. Lightning deals only last a set amount of time or until the allocated stock sells out – so you’ll have to get in fast for the best offers or risk missing out.

What are the best deals for Prime Day 2020?

This year, Amazon has confirmed that consumers will be able to save up to 30 per cent on electronics including headphones and speakers. Look out for brands including Beats, Sony, Bose and Jabra. If you’re an android fan, there is also up to 30 per cent off on Samsung Smartphones and android tablets from Samsung, Lenovo, Huawei and Wacom.

If you need to spruce up your home office, you’ll also see up to 25 per cent on ASUS Laptops and up to 20 per cent on HP, Philips and Dell monitors. Selected Sandisk memory and storage products will also see up to 50 per cent price drops.

Those in the market for a new TV will be able to save up to 20 per cent on brands including Samsung, LG, Philips, Panasonic and more. To create your own cinema at home, there will also be up to 30 per cent savings on home theatre projectors and soundbars from brands like Epson, Bose and LG, among others.

Below you’ll find the best deals on Amazon devices, as well as offers on TVs, gaming deals, wearables and more.

Best Amazon device deals

The best deals during the Prime Day sales are almost always on Amazon’s own devices. The mega-brand has created a huge range of smart speakers and home tech which always sells brilliantly at reduced prices during the event. We bring you the best deals below on everything from Kindles to Echo smart speaker bundles.

Amazon

Echo deals

62 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation

The third generation Echo Dot smart speaker comes with Alexa built-in. You can stream music, ask for weather checks, scheduling updates and more using your voice alone. It is compatible with other Alexa devices too and comes in a four fabric colour choices.

Usually £49.99, the device is now reduced to just £18.99. That’s a huge saving of 62 per cent or £31.

Get the deal now

61 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Amazon Smart Plug

Get hold of the Echo Dot third generation along with the handy smart plug for one reduced offer price. The smart plug can turn on and off or schedule items around your home right from your phone app. You can control your existing lights, coffee machines and other appliances simply by using your voice.

Buying this bundle would normally set you back £74.98 but the current discount means you can get both for just £28.99, saving 61 per cent or a total of £45.99.

Get the deal now

63 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with LIFX Smart Bulb

This bundle offers the Echo Dot smart speaker as well as the clever LIFX bulb in white. The bulb has a potential lifespan of decades and uses just nine watts of energy, making it a better choice environmentally as well as economically in the long-run. It is Wi-Fi and Cloud enabled so it can connect to your Amazon Alexa devices as well as other programs. Plus, it’s dimmable.

Getting both together would usually cost £64.98 but the pair are currently discounted to £23.99, saving you £40.99 or 63 per cent on the original price.

Get the deal now

61 per cent off Echo Dot 3rd Generation with Philips Hue Colour Smart Bulb

If you’re after a more colourful smart bulb option, this bundle includes the Philips model with the third generation Dot smart speaker. You can select from a staggering 16 million colour choices, adapting tones from warm to cool to suit your setting.

This bundle would usually be £99.98 but it has now been reduced by 61 per cent to £38.99, which is a saving of £60.99.

Get the deal now

50 per cent off Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 features a 5.5 inch display screen and works like a tablet version of the traditional Echo. You can watch TV and films on the screen as well as video call from the device. Use voice control to manage your calendar, check the weather or traffic and more. The resting screen can be a set to a chosen time face or photo slide-show, doubling as a digital clock or photo-frame depending on your preference.

Available in white or black, the device would usually set you back £79.99. Right now, you can get your hands on the Echo Show 5 for just £39.99, which is half price and a saving of £40.

Get the deal now

50 per cent off Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 version features a wider eight inch screen so you can see more during video calls and while streaming films and TV or other entertainment. The 8 model has all the same handy planning features of the 5 and has Alexa built in, so you can control your compatible lighting and more using just your voice. Handy!

Normally sold at £119.99, you can get the device now for half price at just £59.99 which is a huge saving of £60.

Get the deal now

40 per cent off Echo Auto

You can get Alexa support in almost every area of your home so why not extend it to your car as well? The Echo Auto device is specially designed to be able to recognise your voice even above the noisy driving environment. That means you can stream music, radio and audiobooks from multiple platforms as well as check for traffic updates and more.

The Echo Auto is usually sold at £49.99 but it is now available for £29.99 in the Amazon Prime Day early access sale. With the limited offer you can save 40 per cent on the original price.

Get the deal now

26 per cent off Echo Studio

Ideal for music fans, this high-tech smart speaker can automatically judge the acoustics of a room and finetune the playback to best suit the space. There are five internal speakers which can offer immersive sound across a range of notes. Alexa is included, so you can control everything with your voice.

The Echo Studio is one of the premium Amazon devices and would usually cost £189.99. In the current sale you would only pay £139.99, saving £50.

Get the deal now

44 per cent off Echo Flex

This handy Amazon device allows you to extend smart control to more corners of your home. The flexible device means you can control any connected or compatible devices, whether you want to adjust your thermostat, playing music or check in on the weather.

Usually £24.99, the Echo Flex price has been slashed in half so you can grab one for £13.99 while the price lasts, saving you £11.

Get the deal now

33 per cent off Echo Buds

These wireless headphones offer an immersive sound experience, with noise reduction technology by Bose. There’s also multiple choices of ear tip sizes to ensure the most comfortable fit. Enabled with Alexa, you can also communicate with them hands-free to stream music, make calls and more. They are also sweat-resistant, meaning they are ideal for workouts at the gym or for running.

£111.99 is the price you’d normally be expecting to pay for the Echo Buds, but they’re currently available for £79.99 right now, saving you £40 per pair.

Get the deal now

Kindle deals

29 per cent off Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof and features an eight inch display for reading your favourite books on. This device now also comes with Audible, so you can listen along too by pairing with Bluetooth headphones. A single battery charge can also last weeks, so you can have wire-free reading without worrying about running out of power.

Normally £119.99, the current discount means you’ll be able to get the Kindle for £40 less, at £79.99 instead, while it’s still available.

Get the deal now

30 per cent off Kindle Oasis (2019)

This version of the Kindle has a seven-inch display screen featuring the best resolution of all the Kindle devices. You can also switch between white and amber lighting depending on what works for you. Audible audiobooks are also available using this device, simply link it up with a pair of bluetooth headphones to listen.

Usually £229.99, this device is currently reduced to £159.99, which is a 30 per cent reduction of £70.

Get the deal now

36 per cent off Kindle (2019)

The 2019 generation of the standard Kindle features an adjustable front light for optimum reading conditions and Prime members can read over 1000 books for free on the device. You can also highlight passages and look up definitions right from the page you’re reading on.

Normally £69.99, this device is currently being sold for £49.99 which is a discount of over a third (36 per cent)

Get the deal now

Amazon Fire deals

40 per cent off Fire TV Stick 4K

Argos

This streaming stick from Amazon allows you to watch all of your favourite content from subscribed services like Netflix as well as BBC iPlayer, YouTube and more. Simply plug into the back of the television and use Alexa voice control to display exactly what you want through the included remote. This 4K version offers higher picture quality when streaming, compared to the standard Fire Stick.

Normally £49.99, this premium model is now £29.99, which is a 40 per cent discount and is only available for today.

Get the deal

36 per cent off Fire TV Cube

The Fire Cube is a more advanced streaming media streaming player which offers the fastest performance of any of the other Fire streaming devices, with all the same great streaming capabilities. It can also pair with compatible soundbars for improved sound and you can control using Alexa voice commands too.

Rather than £109.99, the cube is currently £84.99 which means a saving of £40, or 36 per cent overall.

Get the deal now

39 per cent off Fire HD8 Kids’ Edition

This tablet is designed especially for kids and is available in three fun colours; pink, purple and blue. You can set screen-time limits as well as educational goals for the device and there’s a two year warranty so you can have it replaced or repaired if it gets broken. You’ll also get a one year included subscription to Amazon Kids+ which means they can access a huge range of child-friendly apps, books and more.

This tablet would normally set you back £139.99, but it is currently £84.99 which is a discount of 39 per cent at £55 less.

Get the deal now

Fire 7 Kids Edition

This 7 inch version of the kids’ tablet is slightly smaller than the HD8 but it still comes with a sturdy, kid-proof case and includes a two-year guarantee. There are a range of parental controls so you can make sure you’re happy with what they’re doing and you can set measures like time restrictions remotely from your smartphone. There’s 16 GB storage included along with a year subscription to Amazon Kids+.

It’s currently available for 45 per cent less than the original price (£99.99) so you can snap one up for just £54.99 now.

Get the deal now

40 per cent off Fire 7

The Fire 7 is Amazon’s seven-inch tablet which can offer up to seven hours of reading, web surfing and more from the touch-screen device. You can download popular apps such as YouTube and BBC iPlayer so you can stream video and music content from the tablet and control it all hands-free with Alexa voice commands.

Rather than £49.99, it is now discounted to £29.99 which is a saving of 40 per cent.

Get the deal now

50 per cent off Fire HD8 Plus

This Fire tablet has a slightly larger screen than the Fire 7, at eight inches. There is also HD display for crisper image quality than the other non-HD models and it has a faster processor too. There’s a choice of five muted colours to choose from including plum and twilight blue.

Usually £89.99, it’s currently half price at £44.99 while the offer lasts.

Get hold of the new Fire HD8 for half price at £44.99 instead of £89.99.

Get the deal now

33 per cent off Fire HD10 Kids’ edition

This tablet is the 10-inch screen version of the specialist kids’ edition Fire tablet. This is essentially a larger model with all the same added extras of the other kids editions, including a Amazon Kids+ subscription for a year and parental control options.

This tablet would usually cost £199.99, but is currently reduced by a third in price so it’s now just £89.99 instead.

Get the deal now

Fire HD10 new edition

This Fire tablet is larger than the Fire 7 or 8 models, boasting a wider 10.1 inch screen. It also has an HD display for great image quality, which the Fire 7 doesn’t offer. All the rest of the great features such as apps for streaming shows, a camera and Alexa control are still included as with the other Fire models.

This device would usually be £149.99, but the price has been dropped by a third in the sale so it is now reduced by £65 to just £134.99. It will only be this price while the Amazon Prime Day lasts, finishing 14th October.

Get the deal now

We’ll also be keeping the following pages up to date as new deals are set to be released over the two-day sale event:

Best Amazon subscription service deals

While some of Amazon’s early subscription offers have now ended, you can still enjoy great deals for less than £1 on Amazon Music Unlimited and Prime Video Channels.

Eligible Prime members can already take advantage of the following early Prime Day deals:

Best smartphone and tablet deals

Prime Day is one of the most lucrative times of year to get hold of tech with great discounts, as we’ve seen in previous year’s events. Check out the best deals on tablets and Android smartphones during the 2020 sale period here.

10 per cent off Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation

Apple’s 3rd generation iPad Air boasts a 10.5 inch retina display, the superfast A12 Bionic Chip, fingerprint sensor and up to 10 hours of battery life. There’s also stereo speakers for improved sound quality and a choice of slick colours including gold.

You can now get your hands on a great Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation deal with Amazon offering 10 per cent for today only. You won’t find the model cheaper than this on the website at any point this year and this deal expires at 11:59PM on 14th October.

Get the Apple iPad Air 3rd Generation deal now

We’ve also found more of the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals.

Up to 25 per cent off Samsung Galaxy S10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

The slick Samsung Galaxy S10 features a curved ‘infinity-o’ screen which has no home button or notches to interrupt the streamlined look. There’s three rear cameras with ultra-wide zoom for capturing quality images and you can share battery power to your phone from other Samsung devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is available with an 11 per cent discount, going from £526.92 to £469 on Amazon, with a total saving of £57.92.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 deal now

The Samsung Lite is slightly lower in price and boasts many of the same great features as the S10 but without the curving screen.You can more than double the discount on the Samsung Galaxy Lite with 25 per cent off, with the price going from £579 to £434. That means you’ll be saving £145 on this device.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite deal now

Both deals will expire at 11.59PM on 14th October so act fast while the devices are still in stock at this price.

Best TV deals

With an abundance of cinema quality films and gripping shows available across so many streaming channels, it’s only fair to do them justice with a clear, high-tech TV. With these high-ticket items part of the discounts during Amazon Prime Day, you can get much more for your money.

39 per cent off Hisense Quantum Series 55 inch Smart TV

This 2020 edition 55 inch smart TV with a 4K, UHD and HDR display. It also features Freeview and has Alexa built in and ready to go, so you can watch Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more.

There’s virtual surround sound included so you’ll have top quality audio as well as visual content from the TV.

Save 39 per cent on the Hisense smart TV on Amazon right now and buy it for £548 instead of £899. That means you’ll be saving a total of £351, but it is only valid during the Prime Day event and will expire on 14th October at one minute before midnight.

Get the Hisense Quantum Series 55 inch Smart TV deal now

Best home entertainment deals

From streaming sticks to TV soundbars, there are now more ways than ever to level up your at home viewing experience. Check out the best Prime Day Deals on all this entertainment right here as we source the most impressive discounts and offers available.

42 per cent off Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ is the premium model by the media brand and it is capable of streaming HD, 4K Ultra HD and HDR. Access services like Netflix and BBC iPlayer as well as content on The Roku Channel.

Voice control is included along with the ability to cast music and photos. Plus, you can control it all from an app on your smartphone as well as using the remote.

Now, on Amazon, instead of the usual price of £59.99, you can snap up the Roku media player for just £34.99. That’s a saving of 42 per cent or £25 in total.

See more from Roku and read our Roku Premiere review.

Get the Roku Streaming Stick+ deal now

40 per cent off Eero wifi router /extender

This device works with any network to extend your wifi reach around your home. It connects to your existing modem and can cover up to 140 square metres to deliver fast and reliable wifi.

The Eero router would usually cost £99 but you can now get it in the Amazon Prime Day sale for 40 per cent less, at just £59.40.

Get the deal now

22 per cent off LG SJ2 Soundbar

Access multi-channel sound from two speaker drives with the LG Soundbar. You can have cinematic sound quality from your living room with the bluetooth-enabled speaker bar. It can wirelessly connect to your TV as well as music services and more.

The speaker is currently reduced by 22 per cent in the Amazon Prime Day sales and is now just £84.99 instead of £109, but only until 11.59PM on 14th October.

Get the LG SJ2 Soundbar deal now

Best wearable tech deals

Smart tech has revolutionised every aspect of our lives, whether it’s a home controlling everything from your thermostat and to your music playlist or sitting on your wrist and in your ears. We bring you the best deals on wearable tech here, as soon as we get them.

Up to 34 per cent off Fitbit Inspire & Inspire HR

Fitbit smartwatches are some of the most popular activity tracking tech for on-the-go and there is are great Fitbit Versa 2, Inspire & Inspire HR deals available now.

The Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR can track your activity from steps and running distances to sleep monitoring and calorie burn calculations. It has a battery life of five days and is also water resistant up to 50m, so you can wear it in the pool while swimming, too.

The slightly swankier Inspire HR version offers more advanced heart rate monitoring with a sensor that can determine your resting heart rate over time and improve workouts with heart rate zones. The RRP of the Inspire is £69.99 and the Inspire HR is £89.99.

Now, you can get the Inspire and Inspire Amazon for up to 34 per cent less, meaning you could own a FitBit for as little as £38.99. The deal is only valid until just before midnight on 14th November.

Get the Fitbit deal now

18 per cent off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 40mm

The stylish Samsung Galaxy smart watch is a popular choice in wearable active tech. In addition to obviously telling the time, the watch tracks your activity as well as sleep and can wirelessly connect to other devices to receive messages and notifications, too.

Usually £169 on Amazon, the watch is currently available in the Amazon Prime Day sale for £139 which is an 18 per cent discount and total saving of £30.

This deal will only be available until 14th October at 11.59PM.

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active deal now

Best headphones deals

There’s no shortage of audio deals this Prime Day. In addition to Amazon’s own Echo Buds going on sale, you’ll find plenty of other options for a new pair of headphones.

40 per cent off Panasonic True Wireless Earbuds

Panasonic’s high-tech earbuds are completely wireless and feature ‘Dual Hybrid’ noise cancellation, so you should be able to enjoy your music without interference. They are also water resistant and come with Alexa built in. Find out more about Alexa compatible devices.

Usually £149.99, the lowest price they’ve ever been this year is £119.99. Now, Amazon have great Panasonic Audio deals so you can grab them for 40 per cent off but the deal is only valid until 11.59PM on 14th October, so don’t hang around too long!

Get the Panasonic True Wireless Earbuds deal now

Up to 40 per cent off LG TONE earbuds and headphones

LG has a whole host of high-tech headphones as well as wireless earbuds in its TONE range and Amazon has great discounts across a variety of the models just for Prime Day.

As an example, the RRP for the LG TONE Bluetooth Wireless Headphones is £59.99 and the price hasn’t dropped by more than £3 this whole year. Now, the headphones in dark grey are available for a 30 per cent discount for just £41.99 on Amazon. That’s a saving of £18 per pair.

You can get your hands on these headphones and more for discounted prices only until 11.59PM on 14th October 2020.

Get the LG earbuds and headphones deals now

Best gaming deals

Now is a great time for avid gamers as so many great products are reduced in the Amazon sales event every year. Check out the best deals on everything from individual games to full gaming devices, whether you game on your PlayStation, Xbox, PC or laptop.

38 per cent off Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4 and Xbox One

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) is an iconic game from the creators at Rockstar. Just for Amazon Prime Day, the fifth, premium editions on both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are now available for 38 per cent less than the RRP.

The games would usually sell for £24.99 each on either device, but both are now available for £15.49 which means you will save £9.50 per game you purchase.

This offer is only valid until 11.59PM on 14th October 2020 and you won’t find them cheaper on the site this year.

Get Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for PS4 now

Get Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for Xbox One now

Up to 18 per cent off HP gaming laptops

Amazon has discounts on the HP Omen and HP Pavilion gaming laptops. These models are designed specifically with gamers and mind, so can cope with high quality graphics and should work fast enough to keep your gameplay up to speed.

The HP Omen (17-cb1002na, 17.3 Inch, Full HD laptop) has an 18 per cent reduction meaning you would save a total of £300 as the price falls from £1699.99 to £1399.99.

The HP Pavilion (15-dk1019na, 15.6 Inch, Full HD laptop) has a discount of 13 per cent meaning you could get your hands on it for £999 instead of £1149.99. That’s a saving of £150, but both deals will expire at 11.59PM on 14th October.

Get HP gaming laptops deals now

Up to 75 per cent off SanDisk memory and storage

If you’re looking to boost your storage capacity then check out SanDisk. SanDisk are one of the main memory card brands and they feature in our list of Nintendo Switch memory cards but are suitable for a range of gaming devices, cameras and more.

Discounts range from 19 per cent to 75 per cent on everything from flash drives for iPhones and iPads to Nintendo licensed memory cards. The deals are only valid during the Amazon Prime Day sales and will no longer be available after 14th October at one minute before midnight.

Get the SanDisk memory and storage deals nowSee the best Amazon Prime Day Apple deals now.

Best Prime deals 2019

As expected there were some great discounts on Amazon’s devices – but TVs and console deals were also on the menu:

PS4 500GB FIFA19 Bundle – £249.99, £219.99 (-12 per cent) – Buy now

(-12 per cent) – Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) – £39.99, £21.99 (-45 per cent) – Buy now

(-45 per cent) – FIFA 19 (PS4) – £37.99, £17.99 (-53 per cent) – Buy now

(-53 per cent) – Mortal Kombat 11 Special Edition (Amazon Exclusive) (PS4) – £31.99, £26.99 (-16 per cent) – Buy now

Last year also saw deals on Amazon’s services, including 50 per cent off Prime Video Channels and four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p.

Are Prime Day deals real?

Yes – as mad and rushed as the flash sales may seem, the deals are agreed beforehand between brands and retailers and are completely real.

Amazon’s Lightning deals are of limited time only or until stocks last, so you’ll have to stay alert or risk missing out on some of the very best offers.

If you’re after a specific item, however, it is worth knowing the pre-sale price beforehand so you know just how good the deal really is.

Prime Day 2020 tips to get the best offers

1. Check deals pages

With all the deals available on Amazon Prime Day it can get a bit overwhelming and confusing. We’ll be continually updating our dedicated Prime Day deals pages on the big day(s) – keep checking back.

2. Sign up to Prime

Remember to get access you need to sign up for Prime – you can do so with a free 30 day free trial. You get several other Prime benefits including free next-day delivery, Prime Video, and more. It may be worth hanging on to Prime for November too – Prime members get easier access to Black Friday deals.

3. Download the Amazon app

Last year deals were revealed up to a week early on the Amazon app so it’s well worth a download for a sneak peak at discounts, with an option to set an alert for when they go live too. The app is also great for building a wishlist – so you can decide what products you were like in advance, and can see how much the price has dropped.

You can also download Amazon Assistant for your browser, allowing you to instantly compare products across the web with Amazon’s price.

4. Shop with Alexa

Beginning Sunday, October 11th, you can get early access to select deals on Amazon’s own devices. Just ask, “Alexa, what are my Prime Day deals?”

5. Get the deals when they’re hot

Many of the best Prime Day deals are lightning deals – meaning they’re only of limited quantity and for a set amount of time. It’s therefore worth checking regularly for new deals – the best ones usually sell out quickly.

Can I return items bought on Prime Day 2020?

You, of course, have the same legal right to return a faulty product whether it was bought at full price or not.

If it’s not faulty, it can get a bit more complicated – but you do have the statutory right to cancel orders within 14 days of receiving the item.

As well as the cancellation rights above, you also have the right to return products within 30 days of purchase under their Voluntary Returns Policy as long as items are unused and undamaged. However, Amazon does not cover the cost of returns if the item is not faulty- so you’ll have to shell out at least £3.99 to return that Amazon Echo or Fire Stick.

Advertisement

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.