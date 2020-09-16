Cheapest Nintendo Switch deals and bundles ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day

This year has been huge for gaming and the industry has come a long way since Atari and Game Boys. There was the new Xbox release announcement as well as the coveted Nintendo Switch consoles regained stock right in the middle of lockdown.

This smart console offers three ways for gamers to play. The device consists of a main tablet-like screen to which two “Joy-Con” controllers slot in and out of either side.

By docking the device into your TV you can enjoy HD gaming at home. The flip stand on the back of the screen allows the Nintendo Switch to flip into what it calls “tablet mode” meaning you can play multiplayer games out and about.

Finally, the familiar hand-held mode is the third way to play and is the single-player mode, used with the controllers slotted in.

You can add in external micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch (memory cards) to expand the device’s capacity and we’ve tracked down the best power banks for Nintendo Switch so you can keep gaming for longer.

There are also loads of exciting games and extras like the Nintendo Ring Fit and the new Animal Crossing (we show you where to find this one below). The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available in four colours, with the newest coral colour proving exceptionally popular.

If you’re looking to get your hands on one of the devices for yourself, we’ve tracked down some of the best deals available now. Each year, buyers snap up amazing bargains during Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day. Below, we give you a taste of the kind of offers you can expect this month ahead of the sale events later this year.

For tech fans, there are plenty of other great deals to get hold of ahead of the Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day events, too.

Bundles can also be a sneaky way to get your hands on popular tech, especially when it comes to gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch. Some of the big name retailers offer great games including popular options such as Mario Kart and Pokemon with the console as a package.

Here are some of the best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles still on offer now.

The cheapest Nintendo Switch deals ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day

The main console everyone has been trying to get their hands on is the classic Nintendo Switch. The device flew off the (mainly virtual) shelves during lockdown after its initial launch and stock has continued to sell out since.

The popular device allows various positions of play, with detachable controllers on each side for single and multi-player gaming. Finding one in stock isn’t always easy, so take a look at which retailers currently have one below:

ebuyer

Nintendo Switch deals

Cheapest Nintendo Switch Lite deals ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day

The Nintendo Switch Lite offers the same great games a the main console but comes as a single unit, without the detachable controllers. The handheld device is ideal for single users and is also a more affordable alternative, available in multiple colours.

The coral Nintendo Switch was particularly tricky to get hold of and you can find out where to order the coral Nintendo Switch Lite now.

For the device is the other colour options, we’ve found the best deals available now below:

Nintendo Switch Lite grey – from £169.99

eBay

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow – from £199

Currys PC World

Nintendo Switch Lite turquoise – from £199.99

Find where the Nintendo Switch Lite is still in stock

Best Nintendo Switch bundles ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day

One clever way to make savings on new consoles is to invest in bundle deals which include the main device along with various games for a discounted overall price. If you’re getting your hands on a new Nintendo Switch, then the chances are you’ll need to buy games to play on it anyway and some of the most popular ones are often included as special packages.

Take a look at some of the best deals we’ve found below:

Nintendo Switch Console with Lego Movie 2, Lego DC Super-Villains and Lego Worlds – £479.99

Very

Buy now at Littlewoods for £479.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pack, £329.99

Buy now at Nintendo for £329.99

Nintendo Switch (Neon Blue/Neon Red) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Pack, £329.99

Buy now at Nintendo for £329.99

Nintendo Switch + Paper Mario: The Origami King + Animal Crossing: New Horizons, £369.99

Buy now at Game for £369

Nintendo Switch, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Super Mario Maker 2, £369.99

Buy now at Game for £369

Best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles ahead of Black Friday and Prime Day

Like the classic Nintendo Switch, there are also plenty of bundle deals to be found which include both the device and some great games. These tend to cost less together than buying them individually would and mean you can handily get hold of everything in one go.

See some of the best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles we found below:

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Pokemon Shield – £329.99

Game

Buy now at Littlewoods for £329.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Animal Crossing

Buy now at Game for £244

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Luigi’s Mansion 3

Buy now at Amazon for £239.74

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Tetris 99 and 12 months Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt

Buy now at Game for £244

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Lego Jurassic World OR Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Buy now (in store collection) at Smyths Toys for £219.99

Nintendo Switch Lite, Yellow with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario and Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Buy now at Game for £254

Best Nintendo Switch Joy-Con deals

The Joy-Con controllers can also be purchased separately for the Nintendo Switch console and are available in a choice of colourways from a range of retailers.

Here are some of the best prices we found for the Switch controllers:

Grey Joy-Con Controller Pair, Nintendo Switch – from £64

Jacamo

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Controller Pair – Neon Red / Neon Blue – from £62.99

Game

Joy-Con Twin Pack Green/ Pink (Nintendo Switch) – from £62.99

Base

Where to buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Few new games have caused the same level of excitement as the ever-popular Animal Crossing.

The updated Animal Crossing: New Horizons launched this year for Nintendo Switch and the classic game allows users to visit each other’s worlds and share resources as players build their own community life.

