Best Samsung deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday

Samsung has come a long way in the mobile phone market, even giving Apple’s iPhones a run for their money with their high-spec Galaxy S series as well as offering mid-range phones to suit everyone’s taste.

Samsung’s hot new mobiles this year are their flagship Galaxy S20 as well as the “phablet” the Note20, though they still have a few upcoming phones to come – including a fancy new foldable.

Samsung’s 2020 releases will surely receive great deals on Black Friday – but for those who just can’t wait, have a contract expiring soon, or really like the look of the Galaxy S10, then here are the best Samsung deals available now:

Samsung Galaxy S20

The company’s flagship mobile, Samsung skipped a few numbers after the S10 to bring us the seriously impressive Galaxy S20. One of the best phones on the market, this new model boasts 5G support, a stunning 120hz display, and some very high-spec cameras – the Ultra model even has a 108MP rear camera.

You have a choice to make when it comes to the S20 – standard model, the S20+ with a faster processor and larger screen, and the S20 Ultra with an even bigger screen and improved cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10

The Samsung Galaxy S10 still packs plenty of power and has gotten a nice discount since its successor launched. The S10 comes with a large Infinity-O screen, wireless powersharing, and several still-impressive rear cameras.

Again, there’s a choice – the standard S10 model, the budget S10 Lite, and the S10+ with a larger screen and bigger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note20

The latest in Samsung’s line of “phablets”, this powerful phone-tablet hybrid offers 5G support, an improved S-Pen, and a strong camera setup.

Again there is a choice – the standard Note20, or the Ultra model with a larger, 120hz display, a choice of storage, and a 108MP main camera.

Samsung Galaxy A41

For those happy with a lower-spec phone, the Galaxy A4 series comes at some great prices. The A41, in particular, comes with a detailed 6.1″ Infinity-U Display, triple rear cameras – including a depth and ultra-wide lenses – and a decent Octa-core processor.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

They’re still a bit on the pricey side, but the foldable phone is slowly gaining traction – and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the best out there. Samsung’s second attempt at a foldable has fixed many of the faults of the original, with a bigger screen, faster performance, and improved cameras.

For more tech news check out our Technology section.