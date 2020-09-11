Best Samsung deals ahead of Prime Day and Black Friday
No need to wait for Cyber Monday to get the latest Androids.
Samsung has come a long way in the mobile phone market, even giving Apple’s iPhones a run for their money with their high-spec Galaxy S series as well as offering mid-range phones to suit everyone’s taste.
Samsung’s hot new mobiles this year are their flagship Galaxy S20 as well as the “phablet” the Note20, though they still have a few upcoming phones to come – including a fancy new foldable.
Samsung’s 2020 releases will surely receive great deals on Black Friday – but for those who just can’t wait, have a contract expiring soon, or really like the look of the Galaxy S10, then here are the best Samsung deals available now:
Samsung Galaxy S20
The company’s flagship mobile, Samsung skipped a few numbers after the S10 to bring us the seriously impressive Galaxy S20. One of the best phones on the market, this new model boasts 5G support, a stunning 120hz display, and some very high-spec cameras – the Ultra model even has a 108MP rear camera.
You have a choice to make when it comes to the S20 – standard model, the S20+ with a faster processor and larger screen, and the S20 Ultra with an even bigger screen and improved cameras.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – Carphone Warehouse, 54GB data, £36.99 a month, £49.99 upfront
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB – mobiles.co.uk, 20GB data, £39 a month, £120 upfront
- Buy the Samsung Galaxy S20 128GB Three, 30GB data, £54 monthly with 6 months half price, £49 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB – Amazon, upfront for £819
- Claim a free Galaxy Watch Active when you buy a 5G Samsung Galaxy S20 – Samsung
- Claim a Galaxy S20 or up to £400 cashback when you buy a 2020 QLED 8K TV – Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S10
The Samsung Galaxy S10 still packs plenty of power and has gotten a nice discount since its successor launched. The S10 comes with a large Infinity-O screen, wireless powersharing, and several still-impressive rear cameras.
Again, there’s a choice – the standard S10 model, the budget S10 Lite, and the S10+ with a larger screen and bigger battery.
- Get 25% off a Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite with the code GALAXY25 – Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 128GB – Carphone Warehouse, 20GB data, £27.99 per month, £9.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB – mobiles.co.uk, 50GB data, £27 per month, nothing upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB – Three, Unlimited Data, £36 per month (but 6 months half price), £49 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB – O2, 1GB data, £33.59 monthly, £30 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128GB – Amazon, £600.58 upfront
Samsung Galaxy Note20
The latest in Samsung’s line of “phablets”, this powerful phone-tablet hybrid offers 5G support, an improved S-Pen, and a strong camera setup.
Again there is a choice – the standard Note20, or the Ultra model with a larger, 120hz display, a choice of storage, and a 108MP main camera.
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 256GB – Samsung, £849 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy Note20 256GB – Carphone Warehouse, 72GB data, £51 per month, £29.99 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra 256GB – O2, 90GBdata, £60.92 per month, £30 upfront
- Samsung Galaxy Note Ultra 5G – Three, Unlimited data, £39 per month, £99 upfront
Samsung Galaxy A41
For those happy with a lower-spec phone, the Galaxy A4 series comes at some great prices. The A41, in particular, comes with a detailed 6.1″ Infinity-U Display, triple rear cameras – including a depth and ultra-wide lenses – and a decent Octa-core processor.
- Samsung Galaxy A41 64GB – Carphone Warehouse, 4GB data, £18.99 per month, no upfront cost
- Samsung Galaxy A41 64GB – mobiles.co.uk, 30GB data, £19 per month, no upfront cost
- Samsung Galaxy A41 64GB – Tesco mobile, 500mb data, £16.49 per month, no upfront cost
- Samsung Galaxy A41 64GB – O2, 5GB data, £25.92 per month, £20 upfront cost
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2
They’re still a bit on the pricey side, but the foldable phone is slowly gaining traction – and the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is one of the best out there. Samsung’s second attempt at a foldable has fixed many of the faults of the original, with a bigger screen, faster performance, and improved cameras.
For more tech news check out our Technology section.