Prime Day warm-up: Amazon deals continue with the Fire Stick at just £19.99

After rumours of the Amazon shopping event being cancelled, Prime Day is now expected to arrive later than usual this year. But savvy shoppers don’t have to wait out the summer to enjoy savings on some of Amazon’s own devices and smart speakers.

Amazon have cut prices on some of their own range of tech devices and smart speakers. If you’re in the market for a Fire tablet or a last minute Father’s Day gift, now could be a good time to browse with offers on popular models.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the best offers on Amazon’s devices, including Echo Dot and Fire stick deals.

Amazon Devices Deals

You can get your hands on a 3rd generation Echo Dot for £29.99. Usually £49.99, the Echo Dot with Alexa is supposedly Amazon’s most popular smart speaker. The larger Echo with premium speakers powered by Dolby is also seeing slashed prices, selling for £54.99, saving you £35.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, used to watch the best movies on Netflix and other streaming services, is just £19.99 – a £20 saving. While the Ultra HD 4K version of the media stick is £39.99, saving £10.

The 7 inch Fire 7 tablet for kids, which features a chunky case and kick-stand, is currently on sale for £69.99, saving you around a third, or £30.

Looking for Blink home security devices or the Echo Show? Take a look at all the Amazon device offers available.