When is the PS5 released in the UK? What will the new Sony Playstation cost?

The Sony Playstation has now been a part of gaming and entertainment life for a quarter of a century, with the first units arriving in lounges and bedrooms around the world in 1994. Of course the console has been through a lot of changes and generations since then. The most recent full reboot of the popular console happened in 2013 when the PS4 was released, with a PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro joining the Playstation family in 2016.

But with nearly seven years having passed since the PS4, it’s no wonder that gaming fans can barely contain their excitement at the prospect of a completely new console in 2020, the hugely anticipated PS5.

But what do we know about this brand new Playstation, when will it be available to buy in the UK and across the world, how much might it cost and what games can we expect to be available on release? Read on to find out more…

What details are rumoured about the Sony PS5?

When lead system architect Mark Cerny gave an interview with Wired magazine in April 2019, the world began to discover a little more about the next generation Playstation that Sony have been working on for four years.

Although tight-lipped about the exact capabilities of the new device, the article made clear that Sony would be delivering a fundamental change in the gaming experience for users – a real step up from the PS4 or it’s Slim and Pro cousins.

Since then a number of other details have been revealed and rumoured about the next generation console including:

The console is expected to have an 8-core, 16-thread CPU.

The graphics are expected to run on a variant of AMD’s Navi family.

The new console will have custom SSD storage built in.

The internal Blu-ray drive is expected to run 100GB discs and Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The storage could be up to 1TB as standard.

The PS5 is expected to have a revamped user interface

The controller is reported to have variable resistance triggers for a more immersive gameplay experience.

What have Sony PlayStation confirmed about the PS5?

While still remaining tight-lipped about much of the details, the gaming giant has been gradually releasing snippets about what is to come.

So far confirmed is:

Ultra-high speed SSD

Integrated custom I/O system

Custom AMD GPU

– with ray tracing

3D audio

What the ultra-high speed SSD and integrated custom I/O system together should deliver, is much faster loading and pace when moving through the game. There should be less load times in larger worlds which means new games can be developed with richer detail and less limitations on size or scale.

When it comes to the custom AMD GPU with ray tracing, PlayStation claim the extra GPU power will boost gaming resolution during play. The ray tracing, on the other hand, will enhance how light moves on the screen and across characters, meaning elements like water and glass will look ultra-realistic.

The 3D audio has been designed to immerse players in the action, hearing elements in different places including even behind you – even without high-end speakers.

What the combination of these features will ultimately mean, according to the PlayStation 5 site, is that developers will be able to start, “building expansive worlds and new play experiences in the games they design,” without the same scale limitations as previous models. This should provide a much richer and more panoramic gaming experience overall.

What is the PS5 DualSense controller like?

The new PS5 DualSense controller builds on the merits of the current DualShock controller. The key for Sony’s new PlayStation is the idea of a truly immersive gaming experience and, through the new design controller, should provide a much greater feeling of touch. According to Sony’s examples, this means you’ll be able to feel the “slow grittiness of driving a car through mud” and experience the tension in actions like “drawing a bow to shoot an arrow.”

The DualShock 4’s “Share” button is also being replaced with a “Create” button. While Sony is keeping full details of this close to its chest, we have been told that the addition is a way for players to, “create epic gameplay content to share with the world, or just to enjoy for themselves.”

There’ll also be a built-in microphone, which will mean gamers can jump in and out of conversations easily without necessarily needing a headset to do so.

When is the PS5 coming out in the UK?

A recent leak has shed a little more light on when exactly the PS5 is set to be unveiled, pitching the date as 2 June 2020.

In terms of an actual release date, we know the PlayStation 5 will be released for the holiday season 2020, which leads us to assume a November 2020 or December 2020 release to coincide with the lucrative Christmas present and holiday gift market. A supposed leak sparked predictions that during the first week of June, around the time of the console’s rumoured reveal, will be when the first pre-orders for the console will be taken.

Exact UK dates have yet to be confirmed, but the new PS5 website that has spun up from Sony promises more details soon. It is understood that the PS5 will go head-to-head with Microsoft’s next generation Xbox Series X for the same gaming market of Christmas 2020 – so expect to hear a lot more about both as we approach the end of the year!

How much will the PS5 cost?

Although no hardware cost details have been officially released so far for the PS5, many analysts and industry insiders have predicted the console may retail around the $499 price point, meaning it could be around £449 in the UK market. However, at this stage this is merely speculation, and we’ll have to wait for a further announcement from Sony to find out.

Will the PS5 play PS4 games?

For those who have sunk sizable investment into PS4 games for their existing consoles, it may be a relief to know that you won't need to chuck them all out when your shiny new PS5 finally arrives.

PlayStation have stated that the “overwhelming majority” of current PS4 games (of which there are more than 4,000) will be able to be played on the new PS5.

What games will be available on the PS5 at launch?

PS5 launch titles are expected to include Godfall, The Lord of the Rings: Gollum and Gods and Monsters.

Although all yet to be confirmed, rumoured high-profile titles in development for the PS5 include:

Horizon Zero Dawn 2, God of War, Call of Duty: Black Ops 5, Dragon Age 4, Ghost of Tsushima, Sniper Elite 5, Assassin’s Creed: Kingdom, Uncharted 5, Final Fantasy VII Remake, The Elder Scrolls VI, Spider-Man 2.

