Best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday UK deals 2019 – £279 Nintendo Switch, £22 Echo Dot

Black Friday is over but there are there are still plenty of deals to be had. This is especially true for Amazon since Cyber Monday, 2nd December in 2019, is usually the retailer’s biggest shopping day of the year.

Not only are many Black Friday deals still live, Amazon is continuing to add new deals throughout the weekend.

The Nintendo Switch is still available for £279, which is one of the best prices we’ve found this year, and you can save £240 on an iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum cleaner which is going for £449.99 (out of stock, we’ll update you if this changes).

As you’d expect, you can get a good discount on Amazon’s own products. You can save up to 55% on Amazon devices including Echos, Fire sticks and Kindles. There are also some really good offers on many of Amazon’s subscription services, like Prime, Audible and Amazon Music, which you can see below.

As well as Amazon’s own products and the latest from Apple, you’ll also find discounts on nifty home improvement gadgets like these two new deals with the tado° Smart Radiator Thermostat for £42.99 instead of £59.99 and the Eufy WiFi Smart Plug with Energy Monitoring for £16.99 instead of £24.99.

We’ll update this page regularly as new deals go live.

Best Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals

Amazon’s deals change quickly, but here are some of our top picks:

When you buy the Echo Dot and Tile Tracker together at the moment you essentially get the Echo Dot free thanks to the saving you make.

Amazon Subscription deals

Aside from the host of products, some of the best deals this year are arguably on Amazon’s subscription services. You can cancel at any time so some, like the Kindle unlimited for free, the Channels free trials and the Music Unlimited for £0.99, are no brainers.

These are our top picks:

Latest Amazon Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals

Even though Black Friday is officially over, Amazon is still setting new deals live at different times throughout the weekend. These are some of the best from the latest wave of deals:

Amazon device deals

Amazon Echos

If you’re looking for the Echo Dot it’s now down to £22 from £49.99. When it comes to smart speakers you can’t go too far wrong with an Alexa device. You can play music, get the weather forecast, ask it questions and get your news updates. This is the lowest price it’s gone down too so far, that’s 56% off. The Echo (2nd Gen) has been reduced to £57.99 and the Echo Dot (3rd Gen) is now £22 and the Echo Plus is now £99.99.

Amazon also has the Echo Dot with a clock. The LED clock display and light sensors automatically adjust the brightness to the time of day. A great one for the bedside table, the Echo Dot with LED clock is now £34.99.

Amazon Echo Show

The small and more compact Echo with a compact 5.5″ screen and Alexa. The Echo device has been reduced from £79.99 to £49.99 on Amazon.

There’s also the Echo Show 8 now £59.99, down from £119.99. The Echo Show 8 is the latest version, so it’s a bit of a surprise to see it in the Black Friday sale. The Echo Dot 8 connects to Alexa, lets you look at your photos, serves you news and music, sets alarms…. it pretty much does everything for you. The Echo Show 5 has also seen a price drop down to £59.99, from £79.99.

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon’s best-selling TV Stick comes with the Alexa Voice Remote to help launch and control your content across popular channels including BBC iPlayer, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, ITV Hub, All 4, Curzon and others (additional fees may apply). There’s currently 50% off this Black Friday when you can get the stick for £19.99, discounted from £39.99.

If you’re wanting a top quality image, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is now available for £29.99, discounted from £49.99.

Amazon Fire Tablet

This is a great deal if you’re keen to buy a small but perfectly formed tablet. Get 40% off the 16GB Fire 7, now available for £29.99 down from £49.99 (40% off) or the 32GB model for £39.99 RRP £59.99 (33% off). There’s a choice of four colours and also the option to bundle and save £10 when buying a screen protector and case at the same time.

There’re also discounts on the Fire 7 Kids Edition which comes with a kid-proof case and a kick stand, plus parental controls, a 1-year subscription to Fire for Kids and a 2-year guarantee. 7″, 8″ and 10″ options each have up to 45% reductions on price this Black Friday.

The bundle deals also seem to be running across the Fire HD 8 which has been reduced by 44% to £44.99 from £79.99. Again, you can save £10 when buying a screen protector and case at the same time.

Amazon Kindle

The Amazon Kindle has 29% off at the moment taking it to £84.99. The Kindle Oasis that features an adjustable warm light and Wifi Connectivity is on sale for £179.99 or 5 monthly payments of £46.

And if you’re after a Kindle without all the bells and whistles, the All-new Kindle with a built-in front light is the best version of the classic device, and currently retails for £54.99.

TV deals

Amazon has had a range of TV deals throughout the week and there are still some strong offers in their Cyber Monday sale.

Apple iPhone 10

The iPhone X 64 GB handset is currently available on Amazon for £749.

Oral-B Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush

Oral-B has their Genius 9000 series electric toothbrushes reduced to £78.99 from £299.99 on Amazon.

Oral-B Genuine CrossAction Replacement Toothbrush Heads

Who wouldn’t want more heads to go with their fancy new toothbrush? This is a great value deal on replacement toothbrush heads, usually priced at £33.99 and now available for £18. There isn’t much time left on this one.

Panasonic EH-NA65 Pink Hair Dryer

This is an Amazon number one bestseller in hairdryers and accessories currently priced at £44.99 from £109.99 saving customers £65.

Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device

The Philips Lumea Prestige IPL Cordless Hair Removal Device is £268.99 down from £550 giving customers a saving of £258.25.

Echo Flex Plug-in Mini Smart Speaker with Alexa

This little plug-in brings Alexa to every room and gives you voice control over your smart devices from around your home. Usually £24.99, you can now grab the Echo Flex Plug-in speaker for £19.99.

Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat + Echo Dot

We do love a bundle. The Hive Thermostat with the 3rd Gen Echo Dot is £159.98 down from £184.98. Not bad considering the Hive Thermostat alone costs you £149.99 – and that’s at the current deal price. You also get professional installation with this one. The Echo Dot itself is also reduced down to £22 from £49 if you don’t want the bundle deal.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch 32 GB

Amazon usually does great Black Friday deals on its Samsung tech, evidenced by the £40 saving available on this Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1-Inch with 32 GB and Wi-Fi, now £149 down from £199.

ENACFIRE Wireless Headphones

Amazon’s choice for wireless headphones, the ENACFIRE 15-20m bluetooth range V5.0 with deep base sound and its own wireless charging case are reduced. They usually have a RRP of £125.99 and are currently available for £53.99 so this massive reduction.

Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker

Another lightning deal here, currently on the graphite black Fitbit Charge 3 Advanced Fitness Tracker reduced to £79.99 from £129.99. It includes heart rate and swim tracking plus 7-day battery life.

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership PS4

This offer by PlayStation Plus lets you download 24 hand-picked PS4 games every year at no extra cost and claim exclusive discounts at PlayStation store. The 12-month membership is available for £37.49, one month for £6.99 and three months for £19.99.