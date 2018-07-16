Amazon Prime Day 2018: the best gaming deals on offer

Ready to finally shell out on that Xbox One, Nintendo Switch or PS4? Head this way for some enticing savings...

It’s that time of year again: Amazon Prime Day 2018 is on Monday 16th July – meaning there will be a whole range of special deals and discounts available to Prime subscribers for one day only.

In past years, there have been major savings on gaming consoles. Last year, Amazon knocked over £100 off of the latest version of the PS4 (which comes with three games), bringing it down to a very reasonable £349.99, while the Xbox One was available for £179.99 (down from £269).

There are likely to be similarly enticing deals this time around, and RadioTimes.com will be updating this page with the best offers currently available.

Remember, in order to qualify for Prime Day deals and discounts you must be an Amazon Prime member. The good news is you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can enjoy all the deals without paying for a full membership.

The main deals will not kick in until Monday 16th July, although some deals have been released early. Check out the best Amazon Prime 2018 deals available so far here.

Amazon Prime Day 2018: top tips to getting the best deal

Start searching early

You don’t necessarily have to have a specific brand in mind, but narrow down what you’re in the market for. If it’s games consoles you’re after, read up on the quoted prices so you’re sure that any ‘discount’ is genuine. Also compare offers for big brands such as Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch – the market for these top of the range consoles is always competitive.

Watch a deal

Bookmark pages and products and watch how the price moves. Don’t be pushed into acting before you’re sure you want to buy: there is obviously a time limit to many of these offers, but if it’s something you’re still unsure about, maybe it’s best to let an offer go.

Many of the early deals will focus on Amazon products including Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled devices. But as Amazon Prime Day continues, the net will widen. Keep an eye on the latest updates here.

Sign up for a free Prime trial

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can’t get access to any of the deals. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get access to any of the deals without committing to a full membership. Find out more here.