Dancing on Ice 2021 start date, celebrity line-up and judges

Everything you need to know about the 13th series.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield

The year might only just started but there’s lots to keep us entertained with a brand new series of Dancing on Ice heading to ITV this month.

The much-loved skating show will be back on air for series 13, with a very exciting cast list.

The Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up was announced last year, and includes the likes of Denise Van Outen, Myleene Klass and Emmerdale’s Joe-Warren Plant.

They’ll be taking to the ice to impress judges Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and John Barrowman.

Meanwhile, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will be back to present.

So, when does it start? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, plus a new teaser trailer offering a first glimpse of the celebrities as they rehearse for the big show.

When will Dancing on Ice 2021 start?

The 13th series will kick off on Sunday 17th January 2021 at 6pm.

Episodes will continue to air on Sunday evenings until the winner is crowned in the grand final.

Dancing on Ice judges and hosts

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield will reprise their role as hosts on the show while Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will return as judges.

John Barrowman – who joined the panel on the last series – will also be back on the judging panel, alongside Ashley Banjo.

Who is in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up?

There are 12 stars joining the series, with some pretty big names involved!

You can view a full list of contestants below:

Denise Van Outen Dancing on Ice
Getty Images

Which professional skaters are taking part in Dancing on Ice 2021?

Longtime Dancing on Ice professional Matt Evers will be returning to the competition, as will Finish champion Alexandra Shauman and her husband, Polish skater Łukasz Różycki.

Professional skaters Andy Buchanan, Brendyn Hatfield, Joe Johnson, Karina Manta and British champion Hamish Gaman will also be appearing in the upcoming series, alongside senior bronze medalist Mark Hanretty, Robin Johnstone and Vanessa Bauer.

New additions to the professional line-up include Klabera Komini, Yebin Mok and Disney On Ice star Angela Egan, who’ll be paired up with Capital Breakfast presenter Sonny Jay, Capital FM confirmed.

Dancing on Ice 2021 trailer

Fans were given their first glimpse of this year’s batch of celebs in a promo clip that was released in December 2020, which also confirmed the series start date. Take a look below:

Who won Dancing on Ice 2020?

Last year’s series was won by actor and presenter Joe Swash.

The finale saw Joe and Perri and their respective pro partners Alex Murphy and Vanessa Bauer take to the ring for one last dance, after Libby Clegg just missed out on the final two. Each couple earned perfect scores from the judges, but ultimately, the public vote saw Joe and Alex’s Bolero come out on top.

Dancing on Ice will series 13 starts on ITV on January 17th. You can also check out what else is on with our TV Guide

