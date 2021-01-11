How to watch Sex and the City revival And Just Like That – everything you need to know

HBO Max might still be a very new platform, but it’s already gaining a reputation for bringing about high profile reunions and revivals for much-loved shows. And next on the list: Sex and the City.

A new series, titled And Just Like That…, will see original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their iconic roles, although Kim Cattrall is sitting this revival out.

The news was announced via the social media accounts of the three main stars and follows weeks of rumours that a revival was in the works at the streaming service.

The series originally aired between 1998 and 2004, before two feature films in 2008 and 2010 respectively, and won an extremely devoted following in addition to gaining 54 Emmy nominations throughout its run.

The next chapter will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Charlotte York (Davis) and Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), now in their 50s, and will consist of 10 half-hour episodes.

HBO Max’s Head of Original Content Sarah Aubrey said of the revival, “I grew up with these characters, and I can’t wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them.”

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the show.

When is Sex and the City: The Next Chapter released?

We’re still waiting for an official announcement about when you can expect to see the revived series, but production isn’t slated to begin until the spring, so it’s likely we won’t see it until towards the end of 2021 at the very earliest.

We’ll keep you updated as and when more official details become available.

How to watch Sex and the City: The Next Chapter?

The series will be available to watch on HBO Max, the streaming service from HBO which is currently only available in the US.

For US viewers, a subscription is available for $14.99 a month.

Can you watch Sex and the City: The Next Chapter in the UK?

HBO Max is not currently available in the UK, and nor have any plans been announced surrounding a launch on this side of the Atlantic.

That said, it does not mean UK viewers won’t get to watch the series: HBO and Sky have a longstanding arrangement that sees many of the US channel’s shows go straight to Sky Atlantic in the UK and there’s every chance that could be the case in this instance – though nothing has been confirmed at this early stage,

Should any more information become available, we’ll keep you updated about how you can watch the series in the UK.

