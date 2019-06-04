Who is Joe Garratt? Meet the Love Island series 5 contestant who ‘doesn’t take life too seriously’

The fifth series of Love Island promises to be a scorcher, judging by the first batch of Islanders set to be heading into the villa.

Here’s everything you need to know about Joe Garratt, who will be one of the first in…

Meet Joe Garratt…

Who is Joe coupled up with in the villa? Joe partnered up with Lucie in the first coupling ceremony.

Age: 22

From: South London

Job: Catering company owner

Instagram: @josephgarratt

With his curly hair, big eyes and enthusiastic manner, Joe is the adorable puppy of the villa – and he’s very eager to please.

The sandwich maker joked he even brought his own sandwich platter to his photoshoot for the Love Island press day, made up of his signature filling.

“I call it the Joe Special,” he said. “Everyone doesn’t think it sounds nice, but I think it’s unreal – it’s chicken, bacon and spinach, bit of mayo and salt and pepper.”

But while sweetheart Joe is bound to be a hit with the ladies in the villa, he admits he’s not always had such luck.

“I’ve only had one girlfriend,” he said. “I didn’t have any relationships before that I was a slightly chubbier child.

“I injured my knee in rugby and had surgery and pushed it a bit far and gained a bit of weight. Then I realised, actually I’m unfit and it’s time to be healthy, so started eating lots more fruit and veg and it started falling off. I went from Friend Zone Joe to suddenly, ‘who are you?’.”

Joe looks set to bring the laughs to Love Island, teasing that he’s “always having jokes” with his mates on the outside.

However, it’s his carefree attitude and jocular demeanour that can sometimes be his downfall.

“I don’t take life too seriously,” he said. “I’m chilled out and I’m quite laid back. It could be a positive or a negative that I don’t take things too seriously all the time but in a relationship that’s quite hard… Some girls don’t like that! Sometimes I joke around too much.”

But for all his fooling around, Joe is a bit of an old romantic.

“I’ve always said that love is a super powerful thing,” he said. “If I genuinely feel that connection, the chance for love, then I’ll go leaps and bounds to get that. For me, I’ll do whatever. I’m a guy’s guy, I’ve got loads of guy mates and I haven’t snaked any of my mates out.

“At the same time if I felt a connection with somebody that was so strong and I was to not go for it, just because a guy was talking to her or seeing her, especially in the villa, I wouldn’t be being true to myself. “

What is Joe looking for in the villa?

Jorja Smth, Lily Collins and Amber Heard may be Joe’s celebrity crushes, but he doesn’t actually have any specific type he usually goes for.

“For me, it’s just more how we click, if she is fun, outgoing and doesn’t take herself too seriously and is open to talk about things,” he said. “I’m looking for a connection, obviously initial attraction is key but the connection is the main go-to.”

And Joe would be a loyal partner while in the villa.

“When I’m committed to somebody, I’ve only got eyes for them,” he said. “I’ve never cheated and I’ve never been cheated on. I’m not that type of guy. If I’ve got eyes for somebody then I commit to them.”

Joe is also willing to have sex on screen – but only if he knows his mum’s not watching.

“It would be unnatural for me not to if things were heading in that way. It would be unnatural to stop the natural flow of things. Bless my mum, my dad would just close her eyes for that bit.”

Love Island launches on Monday 3rd June on ITV2