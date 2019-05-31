When is the first Love Island 2019 dumping?

Despite the romancing, pool-side smooches and the chance of winning £50,000, ITV2’s Love Island is by no means a dream summer holiday – any single contestant or couple is at risk of getting unceremoniously dumped from the show.

Advertisement

And they might not see it coming, either: unlike other reality contests that eliminate contestants on a weekly basis, host Caroline Flack can announce a Love Island exit at any time.

So, when can we expect the next dumping? And whose summer of love has already been cut short? Here’s everything you need to know…

When will the first dumping on Love Island 2019 be?

We’re not yet sure when the first islander will be forced to leave the villa, but it’s likely to happen on day 6 of the show (Friday 7th June, 9pm on ITV).

Every single series of Love Island so far has seen one contestant exit the villa that day, usually thanks to a mystery single islander (usually very attractive one – looking at you, Adam) dropped into the show after everyone has initially coupled up.

However, there’s every chance this format could change in series five.

Who has been dumped from Love Island 2019?

Luckily for them, no islander has been forced out of the show just yet. But don’t expect this to last.

Results of dumped islanders will be updated here – stay tuned!

Advertisement

Love Island launches Monday 3rd June on ITV 2