What time is The Graham Norton Show on TV?

The talk show is on 10.35pm Fridays, BBC1

Who’s on the sofa this week?

Graham welcomes Sir Ian McKellen on to the sofa. Joining him are Carey Mulligan, Taron Egerton, and Michael Buble, who’ll also be performing.

Who’s on the sofa next week?

Graham takes a hiatus for Children in Need.