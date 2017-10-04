Hillary Clinton is going to be a guest on The Graham Norton Show. Seriously
The US politician will join Jeff Goldblum, Gerard Butler and Jack Whitehall on the show on Friday 20th October
One minute you're trying to defeat Donald Trump in one of the most seismic US Presidential elections in recent memory. The next you're laughing along at Jack Whitehall's inane holiday to Asia with his Dad.
Yep, it's been a weird year for Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton, who will make an appearance on The Graham Norton Show later this October.
The US politician will be on the BBC1 chat show to discuss her new book looking back at the 2016 Presidential Election, but that might be tricky when you're sharing the sofa with Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum, action star Gerard Butler and comedian Whitehall.
Quite the line-up hey?
Clinton will be a guest on the show on Friday 20th October on BBC1.
This week meanwhile sees Liam Gallagher, Chris Rock, Idris Elba and Kate Winslet on the show from 10.35pm on BBC1.