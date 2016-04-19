The Night Manager star will be talking about his latest role, that of country musician Hank Williams in his new biopic I Saw the Light

When Tom appeared on US chat show The Late Show last month to promote the film, he ended up enjoying a sing-song with host Stephen Colbert. Could we hope for a repeat performance?

Hiddleston and Jackson aren’t the only Marvel stars lined up to drop by the show. Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd will be appearing the week before to promote Captain America: Civil War. He'll be joined by co-star Martin Freeman and Seth Rogan on Friday 29th April.