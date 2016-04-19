Tom Hiddleston to appear on The Graham Norton Show
The Night Manager star will be a guest on the May 6th episode alongside Samuel L Jackson
Loki and Nick Fury hanging out together?
That’s what fans of The Graham Norton Show will get on May 6th, when Tom Hiddleston and Samuel L Jackson stop by the programme.
The Night Manager star will be talking about his latest role, that of country musician Hank Williams in his new biopic I Saw the Light
When Tom appeared on US chat show The Late Show last month to promote the film, he ended up enjoying a sing-song with host Stephen Colbert. Could we hope for a repeat performance?
Hiddleston and Jackson aren’t the only Marvel stars lined up to drop by the show. Ant-Man’s Paul Rudd will be appearing the week before to promote Captain America: Civil War. He'll be joined by co-star Martin Freeman and Seth Rogan on Friday 29th April.