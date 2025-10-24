The Graham Norton Show is gearing up to welcome a starry line-up tonight led by Kim Kardashian.

The reality star and businesswoman will appear on the BBC One chat show to talk about her upcoming drama series All’s Fair, in which she plays a high-powered divorce attorney.

Kardashian will be joined by Sarah Paulson, who she co-stars with in the Disney Plus series.

Former Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston will also feature on the programme to talk about his new role in the upcoming adaptation of Arthur Miller’s play All my Sons, which is set to run at Wyndham’s Theatre in London’s West End from 13th November until 7th March.

Actress Rachel Zegler will also be chatting to Graham about her recent award-winning performance as Evita on the West End.

During tonight's episode, Kardashian – who made her acting debut in American Horror Story: Delicate in 2023 – says of her first leading role: "Working with a cast like this I wanted to make sure I was completely prepared. What I could control was absolutely knowing my lines, being on time and being super professional.

"These women are the greatest at what they do, and I just watched and learned every day. It was an honour, and I have just had the best time. Working with these women was like summer camp."

Talking about her acting ambitions, she says: "I have a few projects coming up – I film my first movie in January, and we are hoping for a season 2 of All’s Fair. I always want to be growing, curious and evolving, and I want to see wherever that takes me."

Revealing that the results of her bar exams are due soon, she adds: "I will be qualified in two weeks. I hope to practise law. Maybe in 10 years I think I’ll give up being Kim K and be a trial lawyer. That’s what I really want."

Kim Kardashian. Disney+

Created by Ryan Murphy, All’s Fair follows a group of women who band together to launch their own divorce law firm and go to great lengths to get what they (and their clients) want.

Alongside Kardashian and Paulson, the star-studded cast also includes Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close

A trailer was previously released, showing tension arising between Kardashian and Paulson's characters when Noszka's character tries to play the former at her own game.

The official logline reads: "Fierce, brilliant, and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets, and shifting allegiances — both in the courtroom and within their own ranks. In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don’t just play the game — they change it."

The Graham Norton Show airs on Friday 24th October at 10:40pm on BBC One.

