Zayn Malik to appear on The Graham Norton Show
The former One Direction singer will appear solo on the BBC1 chat show next week
It's all been rather quiet in the world of Zayn Malik these past few months, but that's about to change. The former One Direction singer will make a solo appearance on The Graham Norton Show next week – but instead of his bandmates, he'll be sharing the sofa with Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Zeta Jones, Toby Jones, Laura Mvula and Will Smith, who always comes to the BBC1 chat show with a surprise up his sleeve.
Malik – who quit the chart-topping band last year – is expected to release solo material later this year, but Norton is bound to quiz him on his decision to leave 1D after five years.
The band – made up of Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne – were formed during the 2010 series of X Factor and went on to enjoy four number one albums before taking a hiatus at the end of last year.
Malik's episode of The Graham Norton Show will air on Friday 29th January at 10:35pm on BBC1