It's all been rather quiet in the world of Zayn Malik these past few months, but that's about to change. The former One Direction singer will make a solo appearance on The Graham Norton Show next week – but instead of his bandmates, he'll be sharing the sofa with Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Zeta Jones, Toby Jones, Laura Mvula and Will Smith, who always comes to the BBC1 chat show with a surprise up his sleeve.

Malik – who quit the chart-topping band last year – is expected to release solo material later this year, but Norton is bound to quiz him on his decision to leave 1D after five years.