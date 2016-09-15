Daniel Radcliffe to kick off new series of The Graham Norton Show
Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick and Robbie Williams will also sit on the famous sofa as the chat show returns to screens
Daniel Radcliffe will be among the first guests on the sofa as The Graham Norton Show returns to BBC1 later this month.
The actor will have plenty to talk about, what with 2016 already seeing his return to magic in Now You See Me 2 and his efforts as a farting corpse in Swiss Army Man. Plus, you know, Harry Potter is bound to come up because, well, of course.
Alongside Radcliffe, Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick will also join the guest line-up to talk about their new animation Trolls. Meanwhile, the musical guest will come in the form of hit-maker Robbie Williams.
It's the first in a new run of episodes, so more guests will be announced in due course.
The Graham Norton Show returns Friday 30th September at 10.35pm on BBC1