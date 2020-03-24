The new format is yet to be confirmed, but it is assumed it will involve the charming Irishman hosting from home, with celebrities joining him also in their own homes.

A statement by the BBC read: "Graham Norton will be back on Friday nights - not quite as usual, but still featuring the biggest stars and the best stories, including the famous Red Chair - now relocated to the comfort of your own armchair at home."

It will certainly be interesting, if not highly entertaining, to see how the show translates to a self-isolating approved format.

The announcement comes as the BBC takes measures to support and entertain the country in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has caused many delays and cancellations across the film and TV industry.

BBC Director-General Tony Hall said: "The BBC is determined to do all it can to raise a smile and keep the country entertained during these testing times.

"We have lots of great shows already recorded, but we have also found ways to keep many other shows going so that the familiar faces people love will still be in their living rooms in the weeks and months ahead. I think that is incredibly important."

Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, added: "Bringing the nation together to be entertained is a vital public service.

Throughout this crisis we will respond to the mood of the nation and provide programmes to help us escape and laugh; and create memorable events which we can all enjoy from home to replace those we’re going to be missing this summer."

The new version of The Graham Norton Show will air from Friday 10th April on BBC One