The stars, who will be in town for the UK premiere of the latest LucasFilms blockbuster, will be joined by British singer/songwriter Sam Smith, who is set to perform his single Pray.

Graham Norton's unofficial Star Wars special is becoming something of a tradition: Boyega and Ridley both appeared on the show in December 2015 alongside the late Carrie Fisher while promoting Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens. Check out a clip below:

And, while you're at it, have another look at the trailer for The Last Jedi, too:

The Star Wars actors will appear on The Graham Norton Show at 10:45pm on BBC1 on Friday 15th of December