Frankly, the line-up is practically perfect in every way, featuring the new Mary herself, Emily Blunt, alongside Hamilton maestro Lin-Manuel Miranda and grown-up Banks children Ben Whishaw and Emily Mortimer.

While Blunt’s been on the show before, it’ll be a first for Miranda, Whishaw and Mortimer, making it even more of a supercalifragilisticexpialidocious night on Graham’s massive sofa.

Boy George and Culture Club are providing the music, but if there’s not at least ONE rendition of Feed the Birds or Chim-Chim-Chiree, we’re rioting.

If you’ve got Lin-Manuel Miranda there, you’ve got to make him sing. It’s just the law.

