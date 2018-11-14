Lin Manuel Miranda ‘raps’ in Mary Poppins Returns – but can he nail the bad British accent?

Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to showcase his rapping skills in Disney’s upcoming Mary Poppins Returns – and yes, you read that right.

Advertisement

The Hamilton creator, who stars as lamplight Jack, a protégé of Burt (Dick Van Dyke) from the original film, is no stranger to bringing hip-hop to a period setting.

And according to producer Mark Platt, he gets to spit the kinds of fiery flames that set his hit musical alight in the new film, too.

“Believe it or not, in 1934 music hall style, he even gets to do a little rap,” he told a group of journalists on set, according to Nerdist. “It’s quite extraordinary.”

There’s also the small matter of the Cockney accent, which Dick Van Dyke famously butchered in the 1964 film. A new teaser from Disney, which features a lot more Miranda than the previous trailer, suggests that his performance could be similarly and endearingly bizarre.

Check it out below.

Imagine all sorts of impossible things. See #MaryPoppinsReturns, in theatres December 19. pic.twitter.com/S1Ru2F6LDc — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 13, 2018

In an interview with Nerdist, Miranda praised his nonagenarian predecessor, Van Dyke, who filmed a cameo appearance for the film over the course of two days during the shoot.

“I aspire to have that much energy in my life, someday, much less at 91,” he said. “It was a joyous two days.”

Advertisement

Mary Poppins Returns will be released in UK cinemas on 21st December