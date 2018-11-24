Mary Poppins star Julie Andrews has a secret role in Aquaman

If you were to take a bet on which December 2019-released movie Julie Andrews would have a part in, you’d be forgiven for putting money on Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to Andrews’ star-making 1964 movie that stars Emily Blunt in her old role.

But as it turns out, that would be a bad bet – because Andrews has instead decided to throw in her lot with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman movie, voicing a mysterious character in the new superhero movie.

According to Entertainment Weekly Andrews is set to lend her iconic vocal chords to the Karathen, some sort of underwater sea creature who’s key to Aquaman’s (Momoa) quest to unite the underwater kingdoms with the people of the surface world.

Whether she does this by leading all the fish-people in some sort of rousing sing-along is less clear, but given how odd this casting is anyway we wouldn’t be surprised by anything at this point.

“We wanted the Karathen to have the voice of a classic British actress, albeit somewhat digitally altered,” Peter Safran, a producer on Aquaman, told EW.

“And when we found out Julie was interested and available and excited to do it, casting her was a no-brainer.

“Who knew that Aquaman would have the real Mary Poppins this Christmas?” he added.

Andrews, who last appeared in a live-action move for 2010’s The Tooth Fairy, has performed a number of voice roles in recent years including parts in Despicable Me and the Shrek franchise.

And fans still hoping she’ll turn up in Mary Poppins Returns for a cameo alongside Dick van Dyke may be disappointed – clearly, she has bigger fish to fry.

Aquaman is released in UK cinemas on the 12th December