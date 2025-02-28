This will be the last episode of season 32 before the show returns in the autumn – but just where has Graham Norton gone?

Read on to find our more about Graham Norton's absence from his show tonight.

Why isn't Graham Norton hosting his show this week?

Graham Norton on The Graham Norton Show. BBC/So Television/PA Media/Matt Crossick

It was announced last month that Graham Norton would take a one-week break from the show while he is on tour in Australia and would be temporarily replaced by Claudia Winkleman.

During one of his shows – where Winkleman was a guest – Norton said: "Claudia does have another little job coming up. Because, at the end of this series I'm popping off to do a tour of Australia and my seat is going to be filled for one week only by none other than Claudia Winkleman."

This is the second time in the show's 22-year history that someone other than Norton has hosted an episode, with the only other time being Jack Whitehall sitting in the interviewers seat in 2019.

Tonight's guests include Chris Pratt, Toby Jones, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rob Beckett - with music from Rachel Chinouriri.

The Graham Norton Show airs on BBC One on Friday 28th February at 10:40pm on BBC One.

