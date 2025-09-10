Guests will include Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, who will be speaking about their forthcoming sports biopic The Smashing Machine.

Also set to appear are Matthew McConaughey, who will be promoting new thriller The Lost Bus, and Aimee Lou Wood, who will be speaking about her new BBC series Film Club.



RAYE has also been confirmed as part of the line-up, and the singer-songwriter will be taking to the stage with a performance of her new single Where Is My Husband!

The Graham Norton Show was last on air in March, with plenty of familiar faces appearing on the programme, though there was one person absent from the line-up... Graham himself!

The Graham Norton Show. So Television

Norton didn't appear in the penultimate or final episode of the series, with The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman stepping in as host as Graham took a break from the show to tour Australia.

During one of his previous shows – on which Winkleman was a guest – Norton explained: "Claudia does have another little job coming up. Because, at the end of this series I'm popping off to do a tour of Australia and my seat is going to be filled for one week only by none other than Claudia Winkleman."

The Graham Norton Show returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Friday 26th September.

