This article first appeared in Radio Times magazine.

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What’s the view from your sofa, Graham?

My husband [Scottish film-maker Jonathan “Jono” McLeod] and I just moved, and when you sit on the sofa, there’s a door and the rest is telly. It’s massive. Nothing else really goes on in that room. We had one of those projector things before. I’m not very technical, but my husband is, so he decided the big telly was good enough that we could get rid of it.

What have you enjoyed watching recently?

I’m really enjoying Saturday Night Live UK. Everyone’s saying that in a kind of mildly surprised tone of voice, because we were all geared up for it to be absolutely pants, and it’s not. I just finished Pluribus, so hopefully there will be a second season of that. If there isn’t, I’ll be really annoyed.

You’re hosting the new reality series/popularity contest The Neighbourhood, where six real households compete to win £250,000. Is appointment-to-view TV back?

It’s interesting how some things are cutting through on traditional TV and shows like The Traitors and I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! become part of the conversation. Hopefully, The Neighbourhood is one of those shows, and people will want to talk about which neighbours they like and hate. The way it’s being rolled out [the first three episodes across three consecutive nights] is good because I think it’s hard to say, “OK, here’s an episode and there’ll be another one next week.” We just don’t watch telly like that now.

Graham Norton in The Neighbourhood. ITV/Lifted Entertainment

What skills do you need to be a good game-show presenter?

I don’t know what that skill set is. It looks easy, because it is, kind of… you just stand there and talk, but when you see someone who can’t do it, suddenly it looks like the hardest job in the world. I don’t understand that, because it is pretty straightforward.

How does it differ from hosting The Graham Norton Show?

That’s more complicated, because you’re juggling egos and personalities. You’re trying to keep an audience happy and the couch happy. If one of the guests isn’t giving me that much, I can go to a different well and see if there’s any water in that one. That makes my job much easier. Sometimes you’ll watch an American show that’s one-on-one, and think, “Oh, my God, this is going to be hell.”

Are you good at asking difficult questions?

I ask no difficult questions, because these people are media-trained up the wazoo. They’re not going to suddenly crack and go, “Yes, I did it!” They’re just gonna block you and be stiff and awkward for the rest of the show. That isn’t what I do, so if you like an interview like that, switch over to Newsnight. It’s literally on at the same time!

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Do you watch other chat shows?

I watch all the chat shows here, Jonathan [Ross] and Claudia [Winkleman]. It’s a form I enjoy, but equally, I’m watching it with my work hat on, because I want to see how guests behave differently on different shows. Or sometimes it’s a guest I’ve never had and I wonder, “Are they interesting, good, funny?” In America, Seth Meyers is really good. Hosts either choose the comedy over the guests, or they’ll choose the guests over the comedy. Meyers does both really well, he’s an all-rounder.

How did growing up in Ireland shape your sense of humour?

We got more American TV than the Brits, so I watched old shows like That Girl and Executive Suite. My mother is very funny, and a lot of people in Ireland are effortlessly funny. When Irish people come to the UK, they tend to do well, so that’s my top tip: leave Ireland. The world will appreciate you.

Would you be interested in hosting Strictly Come Dancing?

No. I haven’t been asked – as far as I know. My manager’s over there... I’m on telly enough, thank you very much.

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The Neighbourhood begins on Friday 24 April at 9pm on ITV1.

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