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Graham Norton reveals thoughts on hosting Strictly Come Dancing - and how his new show hopes to become "part of the conversation"
He keeps a keen eye on his rivals – and is launching a reality show for neighbours.
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Published: Monday, 13 April 2026 at 5:01 pm
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