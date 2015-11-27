Based entirely on sneak peek pictures from tonight's show, we ponder how that might go...

Daniel Radcliffe reveals his plan: While we're all here, let's make the ultimate calendar for 2016.

More like this

Daniel Radcliffe: Look, I'll show you how it's done. This is jaunty 'January'. A just-had-your-hair-cut-for-school kind of look...

James McAvoy: Like this?

Daniel Radcliffe: Good... I mean, it's probably a bit too similar to mine.

James McAvoy: Hold it, I've got this in the locker. How about a nice chilled-out 'May'?

James McAvoy: With the drink maybe for 'December'? Party season and all that...

Benedict Cumberbatch: Keep going James, I don't think Mr Depp here is going to get involved.

Johnny Depp: What do you mean, mate? I'm October.

Advertisement

See what really happens on The Graham Norton Show, Friday 27th November at 10:35pm on BBC1.