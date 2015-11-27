Is tonight's Graham Norton Show the ultimate 2016 calendar shoot?
With Daniel Radcliffe, James McAvoy, Benedict Cumberbatch and Johnny Depp on hand, why not make the most of them? We imagine what happens based on sneak pictures alone...
Tonight's The Graham Norton Show sofa is heaving with talent: Benedict Cumberbatch, Johnny Depp, Daniel Radcliffe and James McAvoy have all squeezed in to tonight's show.
They're there to talk about their upcoming films – but what if Mr Radcliffe used the opportunity for something else? Like, say, a calendar shoot?
Based entirely on sneak peek pictures from tonight's show, we ponder how that might go...
Daniel Radcliffe reveals his plan: While we're all here, let's make the ultimate calendar for 2016.
Daniel Radcliffe: Look, I'll show you how it's done. This is jaunty 'January'. A just-had-your-hair-cut-for-school kind of look...
James McAvoy: Like this?
Daniel Radcliffe: Good... I mean, it's probably a bit too similar to mine.
James McAvoy: Hold it, I've got this in the locker. How about a nice chilled-out 'May'?
James McAvoy: With the drink maybe for 'December'? Party season and all that...
Benedict Cumberbatch: Keep going James, I don't think Mr Depp here is going to get involved.
Johnny Depp: What do you mean, mate? I'm October.
See what really happens on The Graham Norton Show, Friday 27th November at 10:35pm on BBC1.