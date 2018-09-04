Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
TV
The Great British Bake Off 2018 results: who left and who won Star Baker?

The Great British Bake Off 2018 results: who left and who won Star Baker?

Find out what's happened each week in Bake Off series nine as Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig search for a new GBBO champion

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in Bake Off 2018 (Channel 4)

The Great British Bake Off 2018 is back, with a new group of bakers taking on deliciously fiendish challenges every week.

Advertisement

But who’s left the Bake Off tent so, and who’s won Star Baker the most?

Find out the results of each episode here as judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith whittle down the GBBO contestants and pick their standout star.

Check out all the results below.

Episode 1 – Biscuit Week

Star Baker: French baker Manon was named the inaugural Star Baker of 2018. She called it a “dream start” at the end of the episode, and she certainly caught Paul’s eye with her “classically French” biscuits and baking precision.

Who left in Week 1? Northern Ireland’s Imelda sadly became the first baker to leave the competition, following a “terrible” Wagon Wheel technical challenge and an uninspiring biscuit selfie.

Prue complained that her seaside selfie biscuits were “bland”, “thick” and “dry”, and in the end Sandi Toksvig announced that she would be heading home. Fellow bakers in the mix to leave including Terry and Ruby just managed to do enough to survive – but for Imelda, the journey is over after just three challenges.

Episode 2 – Cake Week

This page will be updated after episode two has aired

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - All 12 bakers

Episode 3 – Bread Week

This page will be updated after episode three has aired

Episode 4

Episode 5

Episode 6

Episode 7

Episode 8

Episode 9

Episode 10

Star Baker leaderboard

Manon Lagreve – 1

Luke Thompson – 0

Antony Amourdoux– 0

Kim-Joy – 0

Jon Jenkins – 0

Ruby Bhogal – 0

Dan Beasley-Harding – 0

Rahul Mandal – 0

Karen Wright – 0

Imelda McCarron – 0

Terry – 0

Advertisement

Briony Williams – 0

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Noel Fielding, Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood in Bake Off 2018 (Channel 4)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Bake Off (Mark Harrison, Radio Times)

Bake Off is back – but has Paul Hollywood forgiven Prue Leith for last year’s accidental tweet?

An image of the four boys from Stranger Things

LONG READ The strange story of how deaf and blind viewers were left behind by the on-demand revolution

The Great British Bake Off (2018): - Baker Jon Jenkins (BBC, HF)

Who is Jon Jenkins? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

The Great British Bake Off (2018): - Baker Briony (Channel 4, HF)

Who is Briony Williams? Meet the Great British Bake Off 2018 contestant

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more