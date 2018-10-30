Join us every Wednesday at 11am on the Radio Times YouTube Channel for a LIVE Bake Off recap and chat

The youngest of four in an Indian family, Ruby has fond memories of her mum, Kelly, making Jalebi’s, an Indian sweet. In fact, Kelly now runs her very own cooking channel, due to hit YouTube shortly according to her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Ruby was the self-confessed 'mum' at university, cooking for seven male housemates, and she's now renowned for her infamous spicy minced lamb pastry rolls.

"Baking and music go hand in hand at home; I will always have music blaring, so it’s a pretty lively affair," she says of her kitchen.

"I don’t like people stepping into my kitchen at home trying to ‘help’, it’s my zone – let me do my thing and then after you can enjoy the treats!"

Ruby Bhogal, Bake Off (C4)

Ruby also says that many of her friends at home will be "shocked" to see her in the Bake Off tent, describing herself as "an undercover baker".

"Because I am so new to baking there are going to be so many people that will be shocked. I don’t really post about my baking on social media, so I am sure my friends are going to be surprised," she says.

"I think it may blow their minds as they know me for going out and going to the gym as opposed to being in the kitchen. I am a bit of an undercover baker! I cannot wait!"

Ruby's Bake Off journey

Ruby got through the semi-finals in Patisserie Week with flying colours as she was crowned Star Baker for the second week running.

Danish Week saw Ruby being crowned Star Baker, getting her through to the semi-finals with a dollop of confidence.

Bake Off's first ever Vegan Week was stressful for Ruby - whose celebration cake had a tumble. The dramatic fall was witnessed by the bakers as they took a stroll outside the tent, but she still managed to save her place in the competition. Phew!

With her half-finished showstopper Ruby may not have completely impressed on Biscuit Week, but she did at least deliver one of the funniest moments of the episode. Asked why she had served 25 biscuits instead of the required 24, she happily replied, "I'm bad at maths".

Count us as your new biggest fan, Ruby.

And another fan of Ruby's is Paul, who gave her the sacred Hollywood Handshake in Cake Week for her spectacular showstopper - but it was Prue Leith who Ruby really wanted to impress.

Ruby Bhogal: Key facts

Age: 29

From: Project manager

Job: London

Instagram: @rubybhogal