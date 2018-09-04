But Paul is now handing out handshakes all over the shop.

In Cake Week, Paul gives out not one, not two, but three handshakes. Two of which are – drum roll please – during the showstopper round.

The first Chosen One was Rahul. When Paul beckoned him over, he twinkled at him with his twinkly eyes and announced: “I’ve never given a handshake for a showstopper before.”

Rahul was beyond ecstatic. He later described the experience as “very surreal”.

Ruby was the second to receive the accolade. She said she was happy with the handshake but Prue Leith’s approval meant more to her. Go on girl.

Paul later admitted that he’d been a bit trigger happy with the handshaking: “I’m disappointed with myself,” he said.

We're all disappointed, Paul.

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4