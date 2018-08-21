The Great British Bake Off 2018 - Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

Speaking about the upcoming series, Hollywood said we can expect "great characters and unique baking, which has never been seen before... And the heat, which has been draining for the poor bakers."

"It was certainly the hottest Bake Off we've ever had," he added, to which Leith replied: "Worse for the bakers than for us, because we just come in briefly and go out. They're in there all the time."

Explaining that it was "roasting" during some of the challenges, Hollywood said: "Yeah, chocolate week suffered a little bit. Caramel sugarwork suffered a little bit. Although bread week, when it was slightly cooler, ironically enough...

"They could have done with the heat," Leith replied.

The Great British Bake Off 2018 - all 12 bakers, presenters Noel Fielding, Sandi Toksvig and judges Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith (Mark Bourdillon/Love Productions/Channel 4)

The 78-year-old, who returns to GBBO for her second year, also confirmed that this series is going to feature a 'vegan week'. She says that some of the cakes were so good, "I was personally shocked."

Series nine of The Great British Bake Off returns with Leith, Hollywood and presenters Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding.

The Great British Bake Off returns Tuesday 28th August at 8pm on Channel 4