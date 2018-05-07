Liam Charles made his judging debut on Bake Off: the Professionals – and viewers loved it
The young baker was a standout star of the Great British Bake Off 2017, despite missing out on the final
When Liam Charles declared after his Great British Bake Off 2017 exit, "I’m coming for Paul Hollywood’s job in a couple of years," he wasn't kidding.
The drama student and cake enthusiast may not have made it to the final but he did bag a new job – as a judge on Bake Off: the Professionals. And it seems he has risen to the challenge.
Bake Off fans tuned in to the Channel 4 show to see Liam in action alongside comedian Tom Allen and returning judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden as he made his judging debut...
And Liam himself was clearly having the BEST time.
But while some were delighted to see him get another shot at the big time after exiting the Bake Off in week eight...
...For others it was a reminder about a major TV injustice.
Look out, Paul Hollywood...
Bake Off: the Professionals airs on Sundays at 8pm on Channel 4