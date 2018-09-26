But after his elimination, a tearful Terry revealed how the Channel 4 show had helped him cope with his grief.

"I said I wouldn't get upset," he said. "It's funny when you're on your own... my wife and I were very happy and that was a massive loss.

"There wasn't anything to fill the gap for a very long time so it's given me a focus. I've met some lovely people I'm sure we'll keep in touch for a very long time. It's been a big help and something I'll remember for a long time.

"I won't stop baking. I'm very much looking forward to more projects carried out in a bigger time frame."

But was it fair? As he came back from a week off due to illness, Terry certainly had a disastrous time in the tent. His ginger cake was not a hit and the didn't quite pull off that ambitious Showstopper...

It seemed he could do no right...

Terry's work might have had a theme, but sadly not the right one...

Some saw the food as a metaphor.

But at least he leaves us with the memory of his glorious week one bake...

The Great British Bake Off continues on Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm