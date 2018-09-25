Terry also maintains an allotment and microbrewery, which he says gives him skills in precision, flavour and science.

Join us every Wednesday at 11am on the Radio Times YouTube Channel for a LIVE Bake Off recap and chat

He says his kitchen is “calm, quiet and cool” and the room where he spends the most time. “If you can’t find me in the house I am in the kitchen,” he says. “It’s my zen place and always has been.” Can he maintain that calm under the eyes of Paul and Prue, though?

More like this

To Terry, baking is ultimately about family. He learned how to bake from his grandmother, while his Dad taught him to make bread and pastry aged 10. And it was his daughters who finally convinced him to apply for the show.

“I think everybody will be amazed that I have done it,” he says. “Although lots of people have said over the years you should do it, I think they will be shocked, particularly my mother-in-law, who will also be very pleased that I have done it."

Terry's Bake Off journey

After being absent for Dessert Week, our beloved Terry left the tent in Spice Week in a double elimination which saw him and Karen get the boot. A lot of people were heartbroken about Terry's Bake Off journey coming to an end.

In Biscuit Week, Terry was thanking his lucky stars that he managed to complete his beautiful brandy snap showstopper after coming very close to leaving the tent in the first episode.

He ran out of time in his opening bake, struggled with the wagon wheel technical, only to pull it out of the bag with a portrait masterpiece in the final bake.

Those wonderful whiskers live to bake another week.

Terry and his legendary moustache were absent from Dessert Week, but he was certainly missed on Twitter.

Terry: Key Facts

Age: 56

From: West Midlands

Job: Retired air steward

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm