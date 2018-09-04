Baking-wise, Luke started making Victoria sponges, fruit cobblers and chocolate cake as a child and one of his earliest memories is baking with his nan.

“I tend to bake most on weekends and sometimes in the week after work if I get the chance,” he says. “I also love to have music playing and always have my sous-chef (aka my dog Oscar) waiting patiently by my side for something to drop on the floor that he can eat before I have a chance to stop him!” We’re not sure Paul will appreciate Oscar chomping his way through bakes in the tent, though.

Luke says his baking is inspired by morning cookery shows and his travels throughout Europe and North America. And we can expect a few polished cakes from him: Channel 4 say his bakes are “clean and precise”.

However, he only started watching Bake Off two years ago, eventually applying after being pressured by friends.

"People at work will have no idea," he says. "I sit at my desk and sometimes overhear colleagues talking about Bake Off, so it will be strange walking into the office when everyone finds out!

Luke's Bake Off journey

In Biscuit Week, while most of the other bakers based their showstopper selfie creation on a special or emotional moment in their lives, Luke took a slightly different inspiration: a lad's holiday in Las Vegas.

Civil servant by day, DJ by night: definitely an early fave.

Sadly, in Cake Week, Luke became the second baker to leave the tent following a chocolate showstopper nightmare.

Luke Thompson: key facts

Age: 30

From: Sheffield

Job: Civil Servant & House/Techno Dj

Instagram: @lukedjthompson