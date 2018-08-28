Imelda spends most of her weekends baking at home for her father and son. Part of a large family, she's used to cooking for social gatherings and a number of hungry mouths – which may well come in handy inside the tent!

Asked who she went into the fabled Bake Off tent for, Imelda said: "I went in for me as a challenge obviously for the baking, but also to have the confidence of meeting new people, I don’t usually put myself out there personally."

"My friends will be so so surprised, they wouldn’t think I would do something like this," she continued, before adding: "[I've] an auntie that I go to yoga with every week [who] will want to know why I didn’t tell her!"

Imelda, BakeOff (C4)

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm, presented by Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding

Imelda McCarron: Key facts

Age: 33

From: County Tyrone, Northern Ireland

Job: Countryside recreation officer

Instagram: @imeldarose_mc