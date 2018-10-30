Join us every Wednesday at 11am on the Radio Times YouTube Channel for a LIVE Bake Off recap and chat

Kim-Joy was raised in London by an English father and Malaysian-Chinese mother, before moving to Leeds, where she now lives with her partner.

She is the only baker in her family, and she says that she didn't have the confidence to bid for a place on the show until this year.

"My friends have always wanted me to apply, but I didn't feel confident enough to apply until this year," she says. "I went into the tent mostly for myself to see if I could do it!"

If she were tasked with constructing an illusion cake that looks like the real thing on GBBO, she says she would "make a magnifying glass with a chocolate handle, and 12 mini bakers wearing brown bake off aprons under the glass".

She added: "I think I would prefer to do something that wasn't completely realistic, though, as I enjoy having the freedom to create my own twist on things!"

Kim-Joy's Bake Off journey

Kim-Joy nearly quit the show in Patisserie Week when she just couldn't get the consistency of her chocolate mousse right. But she got there in the end and made it through to the final.

Danish Week proved a little emotional for Kim-Joy, whose pastry creation didn't go down as well as expected... but she still made it through to the semi-finals.

After bringing incredible, artistic creations to the tent week in week out, Kim-Joy was finally crowned Star Baker in Spice Week after she wowed the judges with her beautifully intricate spiced biscuit chandelier which you can see below, as well as a throwback to those amazing space turtles from Dessert Week.

The moment in Biscuit Week when Kim-Joy announced that she was basing her orange blossom biscuit flavours on her hair conditioner, you just knew that she would be a brilliant addition to the Bake Off tent.

But it was her comment about Dan's biscuit 'baby' that really stole the show on opening night. Well, someone had to say it...

Kim-Joy: Key Facts

Age: 27

From: London (originally from Belgium)

Job: Mental health specialist

Instagram: KimJoysKitchen

@kimjoyskitchenTwitter:

The Great British Bake Off airs Tuesdays on Channel 4 at 8pm