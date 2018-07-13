Amazon Prime Day 2018: the BEST tech deals

From smart speakers to great laptop deals and more, check out the best offers currently on Amazon Prime Day 2018

Had your eye on the latest technology for a while? Looking to invest in some new smart gadgets for the home? Now’s the time to strike.

Advertisement

Online retailers Amazon are rolling out another round of discount deals to celebrate Amazon Prime Day 2018 on Monday 16th July. RadioTimes.com will be updating this page with the best offers as they come in.

Just a reminder: you must be an Amazon Prime member for Prime Day deals. But we’ve got you covered, as you can get a 30 day free trial of Amazon Prime here, meaning you can access all the retailer’s deals without paying for a full membership.

The main deals will not kick in until Monday 16th July, although some deals have been released early. Check out the best Amazon Prime 2018 deals available so far here.

Bookmark this page to check back on new deals as they’re revealed. Read on below for our round-up of the best tech deals…

Amazon Prime Day 2018: top tips to getting the best deal

Start searching early

You don’t necessarily have to have a specific brand in mind, but narrow down what you’re in the market for. If you’re after a smart speaker, be sure to see whether the original price quoted is realistic – is the discount really as good as stated?

Amazon, unsurprisingly, is already promoting its own products heavily including Echo speakers and Alexa-enabled devices. But as Amazon Prime Day continues, the net will widen. Keep an eye on the latest updates.

Watch a deal

Bookmark pages and products and watch how the price moves. Don’t be pushed into acting before you’re sure you want to buy: there is obviously a time limit to many of these offers, but if it’s something you’re still unsure about, maybe it’s best to let an offer go.

Advertisement

Sign up for a free Prime trial

If you don’t have Amazon Prime, you can’t get access to any of the deals. Amazon is offering a 30-day free trial, meaning you can get access to any of the deals without committing to a full membership. Find out more here.