Emmerdale: Adam and Victoria kiss next week – is a reunion on the cards?

Mr Barton gets his hopes up when his ex admits she still cares about him...

Emmerdale’s estranged couple Adam and Victoria Barton share a kiss next week, sparking speculation their marriage could be back on track. Unfortunately, it’s not quite that simple…

Finn encourages Adam to make an appointment to have his eyes looked at as his brother admits he’s been struggling with his sight, with Victoria also insisting her ex gets medical help.

Driving him to the hospital, Vic admits she still cares for Adam despite her being the one who called time on their marriage earlier this year following heartbreaking fertility issues and her husband’s dalliance with Vanessa Woodfield.

The tender exchange leads to a kiss between the pair, and Adam is buoyed that there could be a reconciliation on the cards when he realises Vic deliberately missed working at a festival to take him to his appointment.

News of a potential reunion gets a mixed reaction back in the village, with Finn full of excitement but Vic’s stepmum Diane cautious it could be too soon after everything they’ve been through.

As Victoria contemplates her future, she asks to meet Adam for a deep and meaningful chat… What has she decided? Will they get back together? Or does Adam Barton’s looming exit from the show later this year put paid to a second chance for the Barton marriage?

